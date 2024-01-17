Duck Creek Technologies is named winner of the 2024 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award by Insurance Business America

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has been honored for a second year in a row with the prestigious 2024 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award by Insurance Business America. This accolade reflects Duck Creek's unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) through robust programs and core values.



At the heart of Duck Creek's success is its inherent focus on people, with a workforce comprising diverse individuals and global teams. The company's commitment to DE&I is integral to its overarching global vision. Eight dedicated Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), three councils, and one ambassador program create a unique employee experience focused on community, belonging, and engagement. Duck Creek’s global talent and development initiatives are also rooted in recruiting and developing diverse individuals who bring different backgrounds and experiences to the insurance and technology industry. Together, all these principles and programs contribute to a workplace culture that cherishes individuality, promotes collaboration, and actively champions DE&I principles.

“It is an honor for Duck Creek to be acknowledged as a leader within the insurance industry for our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Michael Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our diverse and global employees are central to our customers’ success and propelling innovation and the transformation of the future of insurance along with our partners through purpose, technology, and data.”

“Duck Creek’s core values: we prioritize respect, we listen, we care, we add value, and we lead, serve as the guiding force behind all our endeavors,” said Amy Bayer, Global Director, DE&I, Engagement, Culture, Duck Creek Technologies. “Through our abundant and comprehensive employee programs, we remain committed to ensuring a diverse array of people, voices, and perspectives are represented, respected, empowered, and thriving within our company. We are dedicated to fortifying our winning culture and expanding our DE&I programs to foster a community where employees truly experience a sense of belonging and discover continuous opportunities for personal and professional development.”

