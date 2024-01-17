Rainbow Resource Center Implements Bridgeline’s AI-Powered SmartSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading marketing technology software company, announced today that Rainbow Resource Center, a top education retailer, has implemented Bridgeline's AI-powered search technology, HawkSearch, to power their eCommerce site.



HawkSearch will enhance Rainbow Resource Center's growth strategy through its AI-powered search bar that offers a more personalized shopping experience. This technology is particularly effective for navigating Rainbow Resource's extensive product catalog of homeschool curriculums, library builders, and other education tools. Key features include dynamic auto-complete and precise relevancy tuning, which streamlines the product discovery process and ensures accurate and efficient customer search results.

With HawkSearch, Rainbow Resource Center's online catalog will become more user-friendly. The platform incorporates tools like autocomplete, drop-down menus, and faceted search results for enhanced navigation. Additionally, HawkSearch's capability for keyword-triggered promotional campaigns allows for the strategic display of promotional content, including banners. This feature is designed to highlight special offers and featured products. The technology also categorizes products based on user ratings related to search terms, aiding in the customer decision-making process.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, commented on the agreement, stating, "The partnership with Rainbow Resource Center aligns with our objective to deliver advanced online experiences. HawkSearch's personalized and sophisticated search capabilities are vital for meeting the expectations of today’s online customers in the dynamic field of eCommerce."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.



Contact:

‍Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com