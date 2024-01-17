5G System Integration Market Predicted to Hit US$64.2 Billion in 2030, Riding on a Strong 27.4% CAGR | According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for 5G system integration encompasses the entire procedure by which diverse components of 5G technology are merged and synchronized to form a unified and operational network infrastructure. This entails the integration of communication protocols, hardware, and software to guarantee the optimal performance and smooth interoperability of 5G networks.

The global 5G system integration market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 27.4% and thereby increase from a value of US$11.7 Billion in 2023, to US$64.2 Billion by the end of 2030.Leading global manufacturers are actively embracing cutting-edge digital technologies to accelerate their operations and usher in Industry 4.0, marking the fourth industrial revolution. Innovations such as big data analytics, industrial wireless cameras, the Internet of Things (IoT), and collaborative robots are driving manufacturing facilities towards intelligent, data-driven, and flexible operations. An exemplary case is the partnership announced in January 2022 between Verizon Communications Inc. and Atos SE, focusing on advanced IoT solutions powered by private 5G multi-access edge computing, with the goal of revolutionizing predictive analytics and enhancing operational efficiency.Numerous manufacturers have already integrated these technologies to maintain a competitive edge in a highly competitive market. They recognize the importance of seamlessly incorporating these technologies into next-generation networks, enabling unified communication and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and remote monitoring. Consequently, the robust adoption of the industrial internet of things (IIoT), coupled with the increasing demand for 5G services to deliver seamless connectivity, is poised to drive the demand for 5G system integration services in the coming years.

The proliferation of fifth-generation mobile network services has spurred enterprises worldwide to focus on integrating their existing network infrastructure with upcoming 5G technologies. This integration empowers enterprises to access high-bandwidth capabilities with minimal latency, boosting operational efficiency and reducing response times to customer demands. As a result, the growing need for high-speed broadband to expedite response times is expected to fuel the growth of the 5G system integration market from 2023 to 2030.

Additionally, the rising popularity of Network Function Visualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) among enterprises is anticipated to be a significant driver for the 5G system integration market. NFV allows businesses to deploy multiple virtual machines and firewalls, promoting cost-effectiveness. On the other hand, SDN provides an intelligent network architecture that minimizes hardware constraints within a company's premises. The swift adoption of NFV and SDN technologies to optimize network infrastructure costs is expected to further propel market expansion.

However, the substantial increase in cloud-based data and the growing demand for integrating cloud-based applications raise security concerns among consumers, potentially posing challenges for the future growth of the 5G system integration industry.

5G System Integration Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$11.7 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$64.2 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 27.4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 221 Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Services

Application

Industry

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Fujitsu Limited

Accenture plc

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

5G System Integration: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The primary driving force behind the global 5G system integration market is the increasing demand for ultra-fast and reliable connectivity. In today's world, where there is an insatiable thirst for information and a growing need for bandwidth-intensive applications, 5G technology emerges as the groundbreaking solution capable of meeting these escalating demands. This widespread desire for faster internet speeds, low-latency communication, and enhanced network reliability spans various industries and consumer sectors, creating a compelling market dynamic.

The consumer sector, in particular, is witnessing a surge in demand driven by the unprecedented data speeds required for virtual and augmented reality experiences, online gaming, and streaming high-definition content. Consumers expect immediate responses and uninterrupted connectivity, necessitating robust 5G integration solutions that can harness the full potential of fifth-generation technology.

Additionally, the industrial sector is undergoing a significant transformation with the advent of Industry 4.0, characterized by the crucial integration of automation, real-time data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics increasingly rely on 5G connectivity to enable smart operations and autonomous systems. Consequently, intricate system integration becomes essential to ensure seamless interaction among various technologies.

Restraints:

The global market for 5G system integration faces a major challenge in the form of a complex regulatory environment governing the installation and operation of 5G networks. Market participants encounter a intricate web of rules and regulations that vary significantly from one region and country to another, leading to uncertainty and operational challenges.

Regulatory frameworks often dictate aspects such as spectrum allocation, network security standards, and compliance requirements, placing a substantial burden on organizations aiming to seamlessly integrate 5G systems. Adapting to the ever-changing and diverse regulatory landscapes demands substantial investments in terms of resources, time, and expertise. The lack of uniform standards across different jurisdictions poses hindrances to achieving interoperability, thereby impeding the smooth incorporation of 5G technologies.

Another major hurdle affecting the global 5G system integration market is the significant difficulty associated with infrastructure investment. Building robust 5G networks requires substantial financial commitments for both creating new infrastructure and upgrading existing systems.

This colossal endeavor involves not only deploying advanced radio access and core network equipment but also establishing an extensive fiber-optic backbone to support the promised high-speed and low-latency capabilities of 5G technology. The substantial nature of these investments poses challenges for telecommunication operators and businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of embedded 5G systems.

Opportunities:

The global 5G system integration market is experiencing a significant boost from the rapid advancements in industry-specific use cases. As 5G technology continues to evolve, various sectors are increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of customized, high-speed, and instant connectivity tailored to their unique requirements. This recognition has sparked a wave of creative thinking, with industries across the spectrum exploring and adopting 5G technologies to address specific challenges and uncover new opportunities.

For instance, the healthcare sector is harnessing the power of 5G technology to support telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and augmented reality-assisted surgeries. The ability of 5G to transmit medical data in real-time, thanks to its low latency and high bandwidth, facilitates prompt decision-making and enhances the quality of patient care. Similarly, the manufacturing sector is embracing 5G deployment to enable smart factories, where interconnected devices, robotics, and IoT sensors collaborate seamlessly to optimize production processes.

The swift response times offered by 5G's low latency are particularly beneficial for critical applications, enhancing productivity and reducing downtime across various industries. Furthermore, the entertainment and gaming sector is capitalizing on 5G's capabilities to provide consumers with unprecedented levels of engagement, offering immersive experiences like augmented reality gaming and high-definition virtual reality content streaming.

Segmentation:

Which Services Are in High Demand?

Application Integration Services Emerging as the Leading Revenue Driver

In the realm of 5G system integration, one of the most dominant segments poised to capture the largest market share is application integration. As an increasing array of industries and businesses embrace 5G technology to enhance their operations, the seamless integration of applications becomes indispensable to fully harness the potential of 5G networks. Application integration services play a pivotal role in the landscape of 5G system integration as they ensure the smooth interoperability of diverse platforms and software.

The consulting segment is expected to experience the most rapid growth within the 5G system integration market. As more organizations embark on the intricate journey of integrating 5G technology into their existing infrastructures, there is a growing demand for specialized advisory services and strategic guidance. The expansion of consulting services, offering businesses expert counsel on aspects such as 5G adoption, integration strategies, vendor selection, and system architecture, is projected to be driven by this heightened demand.

Leading Application Segment in the Market?

Smart Cities Taking the Lead, Followed by Collaborative Robots

It is foreseen that the smart city sector will dominate a significant portion of the 5G ecosystem market. Given the global digital revolution aimed at enhancing sustainability, efficiency, and urban living quality, the integration of 5G technology assumes paramount importance. Smart city applications encompassing energy management, public safety, intelligent transportation, and more require advanced connectivity, contributing significantly to the overall market share of 5G. The collaborative robot (cobot) and cloud robot segment are expected to experience the fastest growth within the 5G environment.

The increasing prevalence of automation across various industries and the emergence of Industry 4.0 have led to a growing demand for collaborative robots (cobots) and cloud-connected robotics. The rapid growth in this sector can be attributed to the utilization of 5G's low latency and high bandwidth capabilities, facilitating real-time communication between cloud systems and robots. This is especially significant as industries strive to enhance productivity and efficiency through the adoption of advanced robotic solutions.

Which Industries Will Contribute Most Significantly?

IT Sector Leading the Way, Healthcare Displaying Exceptional Growth

It is anticipated that the Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications (Telecom) sectors will dominate a significant share of the overall market. These sectors exhibit a substantial demand for 5G technologies due to their crucial role in enabling advanced communication networks. In response to the increasing need for robust network reliability, rapid data transmission, and minimal latency, the IT and Telecom sector leads in implementing and integrating 5G solutions, making a substantial impact on the market.

The healthcare sector is expected to witness the swiftest growth among the 5G market segments. The integration of 5G technology into healthcare represents a transformative shift, enabling advancements in telemedicine, real-time data transmission for critical healthcare applications, and remote patient monitoring. The rapid adoption is propelled by the requirement for high-speed, low-latency connectivity in healthcare settings, making it a significant growth area within the 5G market. The industry intends to leverage these capabilities to optimize patient care, streamline operations, and improve overall healthcare outcomes.

Top Regional Markets

North America Poised for Gains Due to Extensive Infrastructure Investments and a Strong 5G Ecosystem

The worldwide 5G system integration industry is expected to be dominated by North America, holding the largest market share. Several key factors contribute to the region's prominence in this sector. Firstly, North America has emerged as a leader in the adoption of 5G technology, thanks to substantial investments in infrastructure and early commitments from major telecommunications providers.

In particular, the United States has seen significant initiatives from telecommunications giants that have played a pivotal role in shaping a robust 5G ecosystem. Additionally, the region boasts a thriving technological landscape, where numerous enterprises drive innovations across various sectors, including finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and more—all of which are crucial industries capitalizing on the integration of 5G technology.

Unprecedented Surge in Mobile Device Adoption to Fuel Growth in South Asia and the Pacific

The South Asia and Pacific region is poised to experience the most rapid expansion in the global 5G system integration market. Several factors contribute to this remarkable growth trajectory. Firstly, the region is currently witnessing a notable surge in the adoption of mobile devices and internet usage, driven by a progressively tech-savvy population.

Countries like Australia, India, and South Korea are making substantial investments in 5G infrastructure to support emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities, as well as to meet the rising demand for high-speed connectivity. Moreover, the South Asia and Pacific region features a dynamic economic environment where businesses recognize the profound impact that 5G technology can have on a wide range of industries, including logistics and healthcare.

Recent Developments:

In October 2021, Accenture, Stellantis, and TIM Brazil joined forces for a trial of a private 5G network at the Stellantis facility located in Goiana, northeastern Brazil. Since its introduction in July, this network has led to significant improvements in the efficiency, safety, and overall business agility of Stellantis' automotive manufacturing operations.

In March 2020, Fujitsu made a notable move by launching Japan's very first private 5G network for commercial use, thereby strengthening its position in the market.

In May 2020, HCL Technologies made an acquisition of Cisco's self-optimizing network (SON) technology as part of its strategic efforts to enhance its capabilities in the realm of 5G and bolster its position in the market.

Key Players:

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Fujitsu Limited

Accenture plc

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

5G System Integration Market Research Segmentation

By Services:

Consulting

Application Integration

By Application:

Smart City

Collaborate Robot /Cloud Robot

Industrial Sensors

Logistics and Inventory Monitoring

Wireless Industry Camera

Drone

Home and Office Broadband

Vehicle to Everything

Gaming and Mobile Media

Remote Patient and Diagnosis Management

Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

P2P Transfers /mCommerce

Others



By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

