Brig Gen. Balan Ayyar (USAF, Ret.), Founder and CEO of percipent.ai Appointed to Serco Inc. Board of Directors

Herndon, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announces the appointment of retired Brigadier General Balan Ayyar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of percipient.ai, to its Board of Directors. Ayyar brings a distinguished background, with a remarkable career spanning both military service and executive leadership in the technology sector.

As the Founder and CEO of percipient.ai, a Silicon Valley-based firm specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision for intelligence and national security missions, Ayyar has demonstrated visionary leadership and a commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies in support of National security interests.

Before establishing percipient.ai, Balan Ayyar served as the CEO of a Government Services IT firm. His executive leadership was evident as he steered the company through strategic initiatives, fostering growth and operational excellence.

A retired USAF General Officer, Ayyar's last military role was as the Commanding General of the Combined Joint Interagency Task Force 435 in Kabul, Afghanistan. His extensive military career includes service in four combatant commands and as the Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. He was the first Indian American General Officer in the US Armed Forces.

"We are excited to welcome General Ayyar to the Serco Inc. Board of Directors," said Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc. "His unique blend of military leadership and entrepreneurial success in the technology sector makes him an outstanding addition to our board. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to drive growth and innovation and deliver exceptional services to our customers."

In his role as a Director at Serco, Ayyar will play a pivotal part in shaping the company's strategic direction, drawing on his wealth of experience in artificial intelligence, national security, and corporate leadership.

"Serco is one of a rare breed of companies whose leadership knows the importance of service to the nation, and of excellence and trust in vital government missions, said Balan Ayyar. "I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success and strengthening its reputation for excellence."

Ayyar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in International Affairs from the U.S. Air Force Academy and has furthered his education with multiple master's degrees, including a Master of Public Administration from Auburn University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a former White House Fellow.

###

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

Attachment