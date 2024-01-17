EXL promotes digital and technology leaders to its executive committee to drive continued expansion of data- and AI-led digital solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced the promotion of two seasoned professionals to key positions within its Executive Committee. Anand “Andy” Logani, who has played a pivotal role in advancing EXL’s digital initiatives, will join the Executive Committee as executive vice president and chief digital officer. Baljinder Singh, who has led EXL’s technology, cyber security and infrastructure functions, joins the Executive Committee as executive vice president, global chief information officer.



“As we continue to help our clients transform their businesses with data- and AI-led digital solutions, it is crucial that we leverage the skill sets of our senior leaders who have a deep understanding of digital and technology,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL vice chairman and CEO. “Our clients' businesses have evolved considerably over the past several years and Andy and Baljinder have been instrumental in helping them quickly adapt and thrive amid fast-moving market dynamics. I look forward to working closely with both of them to help chart the course for the future of EXL.”

Logani joined EXL in 2001 focused initially on the company’s insurance business, where he played a major role in leveraging digital and analytics solutions to build the life and annuity insurance business into an award-winning industry leader. In April 2023, he was tapped to lead EXL’s digital business unit tasked with augmenting EXL's capabilities in cloud, data management, analytics, and generative AI to revolutionize customer experience, enhance operational efficiency, and improve profitability.

“Our clients are data-led and are increasingly adopting AI to grow and improve their businesses. EXL combines data, digital technologies, and AI to help our clients reimagine the future of their businesses,” said Logani. “Our deep expertise in client data and technology uniquely positions EXL to implement practical, real-world solutions with unmatched speed. I am thrilled to lead our organization in this direction, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive innovative solutions that are both impactful and sustainable.”

Singh, who joined EXL as part of the founding team, has taken on various leadership roles throughout his tenure with the company and has led EXL’s technology, cyber security, global infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives. His strategic business acumen, along with a proven track record in delivering leading-edge business-technology solutions and strong people and client leadership, has helped him position EXL as a leader in digital, analytics, and AI-driven innovation.

“Shaping our technology strategy for clients' solutions at scale and providing leading-edge enterprise digital capabilities will be pivotal to EXL's future as a data and AI-led organization,” said Singh. “As part of the Executive Committee, I look forward to spearheading our technology strategy and solutions and driving value by leveraging the power of data-driven insights, generative AI, intelligent automation, and emerging technologies across the business and enterprise value chains.”

For more information about EXL’s data analytics and digital operations and solutions capabilities, please click here.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth.

These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

