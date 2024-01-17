Litmos Announces Appointment of Jeff Griggs as Chief Revenue Officer

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litmos , a leading global learning solutions provider to over 4,000 companies and 30M learners, announced the appointment of sales veteran Jeff Griggs as Chief Revenue Officer. Griggs comes to Litmos from Eightfold.ai where he served as CRO and was instrumental in growing the business to double unicorn status ($2B valuation) in four years. His appointment comes during Litmos' significant investment in platform and AI to improve learning outcomes.





“Jeff has worked with some of the most reputable technology companies in the world, and we’re excited to have his leadership at Litmos,” said Mike Scarbrough, CEO of Litmos. “This will be especially important as we increase our commitment to leveraging AI to enhance and improve our learning solutions.”

With over 20 years of leading high performance revenue teams and strategic partnerships at companies such as Salesforce, Oracle, Nextech, Apttus and Eightfold.ai, Griggs joins Litmos with a wealth of expertise in the artificial intelligence, HR, and SaaS spaces. Throughout his experience, he has created a successful track record of scaling and operationalizing SaaS businesses while building highly scalable, revenue-focused teams.

“Litmos’ commitment to embracing AI and lifelong learning aligns with my own passion for driving impactful change in the industry,” said Griggs. “I’m thrilled to join the team during this exciting phase of growth and innovation and bring AI to the forefront of our roadmap. I look forward to contributing to Litmos’ success and being part of a team dedicated to transforming the learning landscape.”

This appointment comes on the heels of multiple executive-level hires at Litmos over the past few months, including Dr. Jill Stefaniak as Chief Learning Officer and Dr. Jen Farthing as Vice President of Product Management . With these new executives on board, as well as the addition of Griggs, Litmos continues to invest in its platform, content, and network to provide greater access to learning experiences that improve individual, team, and overall organizational performance for its customers.

For more information on Litmos' comprehensive learning solutions, please visit www.litmos.com .

About Litmos