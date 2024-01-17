LogicMark Unveils First Personal Safety Software App, Aster

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) (the “Company”), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, today announced the launch of Aster, its software application that brings innovation, personal safety, and peace of mind to its users of all ages. The launch marks a significant milestone as LogicMark’s first standalone software product that operates independently of any hardware component.



For years, personal safety and security technology has remained static and bogged down by antiquated technology. No one has built a universal solution that’s focused on making personal safety and family security a priority for all ages. LogicMark recognized the need to radically transform this industry, and with Aster, aims to provide everyone involved with the peace of mind and independence they deserve.

“LogicMark launched in 2005 as an innovative technology company building PERS devices for the aging population. But as the care economy evolves, so have the complexities of personal safety,” said LogicMark CEO, Chia-Lin Simmons. “With Aster, we are bringing the tech roots back to LogicMark by introducing our first standalone software product. The app introduces an effective solution that empowers individuals of all ages to navigate their lives more independently and confidently.”

Aster makes it easy to stay connected to loved ones wherever they go and contact emergency services when needed with just a swipe. Whether it’s a college student on campus, a real estate agent hosting an open house by themselves, an active senior going on a hike, or a parent in the sandwich generation – Aster’s personal safety features and automatic emergency alerts enable users to stay safe at all times.

Unique to the app is its “Follow Me” feature, the first-ever scheduling system that allows users to connect their mobile phone calendars and share select events with their friends and family so they are always connected. The app sends automated texts in accordance with the event start time so followers are notified of the user’s activities. If the user fails to check in at the event’s scheduled end, an emergency trigger will automatically send texts to their followers and notify a live agent.

Aster is introduced as a subscription-based app priced at $9.99 per month – with a free 14-day trial option – available now on the Apple App store with a Google Play release to follow shortly. In emergency situations, Emergency Followers will receive a text with a Google Maps link showing the user’s location, while Aster will also provide the GPS location to first responders. A live agent will be notified in an emergency, and if there is no reply or request for help, the LogicMark agent will call the user.

Additional features include:

Aster Alert Button: If users ever feel unsafe, they can simply press three times on the alert button attached to their keychain or handbag until they are secure. If the button is pressed and the alarm is not canceled by entering a private pin number, Aster will contact emergency services via a live agent as well as the user’s followers. The button can be activated anytime, regardless of whether the Aster app is open or closed, or if the phone screen is locked.

Emergency Contacts: Users have the ability to add friends and family as followers and set up automated alerts or the ability to contact them whenever they feel they are in an unsafe environment or situation.

Users have the ability to add friends and family as followers and set up automated alerts or the ability to contact them whenever they feel they are in an unsafe environment or situation. Emergency Services: Users can contact emergency services with a simple swipe. The app can also automatically contact emergency services and notify followers if the monitored individual is unresponsive.



"Aster allows me to know that I am safe no matter where I am. I can connect to someone at any time to send help or stay on the phone with me until I have made it safely to my destination. Aster is always with me on my walks home from late classes, club meetings, or the grocery store!” said Katherine L., an Aster beta user at Barnard College and Columbia University.

To download Aster today, visit https://qrco.de/becC34 .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) is on a mission to let people of all ages lead a life with dignity, independence and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, personal safety apps, services and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. Made up of a team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI and machine learning and a passionate focus on understanding consumer needs, LogicMark is dedicated to building a ‘Care Village’ with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors and direct to consumer. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit logicmark.com and investors.logicmark.com .

