Raymond Implements Energy Storage and Solar Energy Generating System at Distribution Warehouse, Demonstrates Potential Benefits

GREENE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Raymond Corporation has finalized its deployment of a full-scale battery energy storage system, solar microgrid array and warehouse energy management system at its distribution warehouse in Greene, New York. The goal is to demonstrate continuous system benefits of lower energy costs, peak demand management and resiliency for warehouses.

“With the implementation of behind-the-meter storage at our distribution center, we have gained insights into the benefits of the system in material handling applications specifically related to alleviating increased demand associated with charging of advanced power solutions including lithium,” said Jennifer de Souza, vice president, energy solutions, procurement and leasing, The Raymond Corporation. “We are excited to continue to demonstrate a new energy storage process and solution for warehouse energy management that will reduce utility costs for warehouse owners.”

This energy storage program began as a joint project in March 2019 with Binghamton University and was partially funded by a $1 million award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The first phase included the installation of a 200kW Photovoltaic (solar) system and 250kW/420kWh Battery Energy Storage System at Raymond’s distribution warehouse. The second and third stages of the project developed and demonstrated the installation of advanced lithium-ion battery chargers utilizing proprietary software to balance grid and microgrid charging for power optimization with a priority on renewable energy as the primary goal.

The microgrid installation has demonstrated the benefits of behind-the-meter energy generation and storage combined with forklift to grid charging systems.

“The energy storage solution can help transform warehouses into controllable energy hubs or Virtual Power Plants (VPP), which can be optimized to support the power grid during normal and peak grid conditions while improving sustainability and carbon neutrality,” de Souza said.

With insights from this project, Raymond is now deploying the installation of a front-of-the-meter rooftop system at its Syracuse, New York, parts distribution facility.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

