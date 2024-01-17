Normalyze Named Outperformer in GigaOm Radar for Data Security Platforms (DSPs) Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze , a leading provider of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solutions, today announced that GigaOm has named the company a “Challenger,” “Outperformer” and “Innovator” in its recent Radar for Data Security Platforms (DSPs ) report. The report highlights the strengths of the Normalyze platform, including its broad range of service integrations, detailed access reviews, and ease of adoption. This is GigaOm’s first Radar for DSPs report.

“This is a robust platform that provides broad coverage of repositories both in the cloud and on-premises, offering comprehensive insights into data and potential access and usage risks,” said Paul Stringfellow, Contributing Analyst at GigaOm. “Its innovative application of costs against potential risks provides a useful insight that will play well with board-level decision-makers. Its SaaS delivery model and agentless approach will enable easier adoption.”

The Radar for Data Security Platforms (DSPs) report examines twelve top DSP solutions in the market. It assesses offerings against the decision criteria outlined in the companion Key Criteria report, which provides a detailed decision framework for Security, IT, and executive leadership evaluating enterprise technologies. Each report defines relevant functional and business aspects of solutions in a sector.

The report praises Normalyze’s broad range of integrations across cloud and on-premises environments. These integrations enable a comprehensive view of data and risk for a range of cloud-native services, as well as comprehensive insights into data, access, and usage risks provided by the Normalyze platform. The report also cites a key strength of the solution is its ability to automatically scan for data repositories inside a cloud tenant, which helps speed up adoption and reduces the risk of data stores being missed and remaining unprotected.

“Enterprises are acutely missing a clear understanding of security posture for their most valuable asset—their data,” said Amer Deeba, CEO at Normalyze. “We built the Normalyze platform with our customers in mind to help them overcome the data sprawl problem and get continuous visibility for their critical data across clouds and on premises. By providing security teams detailed views of their company’s data, including access, risk, and monetary value information, we equip them with actionable insights to determine what sensitive data is at risk and how to communicate its business value to the organization, enabling proactive remediation and data breach prevention.”

