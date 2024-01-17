GEMXX to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- GEMXX Corporation ( OTC: GEMZ ) (“GEMXX” or the “Company”), a leader in the ammolite gemstone mine-to-market segment, is proud to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2024. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for Jan. 23-25, 2024, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies and investors. Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that U.S. citizens can move to and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

“GEMXX CORPORATION is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies and investors alike,” stated Richard Clowater, GEMXX president. “Our Revenue Model is perfect for the ever evolving ‘Mine to Consumer’ markets emerging globally.”

The event is designed to bring together forward-thinking investors and issuers with world class speakers. The Sequire Investor Summit: Puerto Rico will feature 40+ presentations from leading public companies, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that will address the latest trends and innovations in investor relations and technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with leading industry professionals, learn about new tools and strategies, and engage in one-on-one meetings. The Summit will provide a unique and dynamic platform for attendees to connect with other professionals, establish new relationships, and further their investments in the industry.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ; $GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished ammolite and ammolite jewelry. The Company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT



This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our Company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



For more information, please visit: GEMXX Corporation

Signed. /S/ Jay Maull, CEO

GEMXX Corporation

For more information, please contact: