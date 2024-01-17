Dental Endodontics Market Size to Exceed USD 2.9 billion by 2031, with a Robust CAGR of 7.3%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Dental Endodontics was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 7.3% is expected from 2023 to 2031, leading to a market value of US$ 2.9 billion by the year 2031. Endodontic procedures that preserve natural tooth appearance have become increasingly popular due to the growing emphasis on aesthetic dentistry. Dental aesthetics techniques include enhancing tooth color and minimizing its impact on the overall appearance of the mouth.

Stringent regulatory standards and certification requirements ensure endodontic products' and procedures' quality and safety. As a result of adhering to these standards, patients and practitioners are likely to trust practitioners, and the market will grow. Personalized treatments are becoming increasingly popular in medicine, and endodontic treatments may be tailored to individual patients according to their biological and genetic characteristics.

Patients may experience less discomfort and trauma during endodontic procedures thanks to minimally invasive techniques. Several technologies available today could be used to significantly decrease the number of invasive interventions, including lasers, ultrasonic instruments, and other advanced technologies.

Developing smart materials, robotics in surgery, and improved imaging techniques all contribute to the further advancement of dental technology. By replacing damaged dental tissues and restoring tooth vitality, regenerative endodontics aims to restore the health of teeth. Dental pulp regeneration and surrounding structures may become possible through research in this field.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2022, Europe accounted for most of the dental endodontics market shares.

The dental endodontics market dynamics in Asia Pacific are fueled by dental health awareness and tourism.

Based on product type, endodontic scalers & lasers are predicted to create a market for dental endodontics.

In terms of end-users, dental clinics are expected to create a demand for dental endodontics.

Global Dental Endodontics Market: Growth Drivers

The growing incidence of dental diseases is a significant driver for the dental endodontics market. The demand for root canal treatment will likely increase as the global population grows.

Various technological advances have enhanced endodontic procedures, including improving endodontic instruments, imaging techniques, and treatment modalities. The use of advanced imaging technologies and rotary endodontic instruments contributes to better outcomes for patients.

Dentists often see an increase in dental issues as the population ages. Endodontic treatments are becoming more popular as the global population ages, driving market demand.

Individuals are increasingly seeking endodontic treatment because of growing awareness about oral health. Organizations and dental professionals also contribute to raising awareness as part of their professional initiatives and educational programs.

Endodontic procedures are becoming more popular as disposable income levels rise. The growth of the dental tourism industry is also a factor, with individuals traveling to other countries to obtain cost-effective dental care.

Individuals are more likely to seek endodontic treatment with improved insurance coverage. Making such procedures more affordable and accessible could positively influence the market.

Global Dental Endodontics Market: Regional Landscape

Europe is expected to drive demand for the dental endodontics market. Dental procedures, like endodontics, are in higher demand due to more awareness about oral health and better access to dental care. Advanced medical technologies are widely adopted in Europe. Endodontic procedures may be in greater demand due to state-of-the-art dental technology and techniques being available and adopted in the region.

Endodontics are more accessible to a broader population in many European countries due to comprehensive healthcare systems and dental insurance coverage. Aesthetic dentistry is becoming increasingly important in Europe. Patients seeking treatments that preserve their natural appearance frequently drive the demand for advanced and aesthetically pleasing endodontic treatments.

Dental tourism is a popular activity in some European countries. People from other parts of the world travel to Europe to seek high-quality dental care at an affordable price. As a result, dental procedures such as endodontics are becoming more popular. Dental products and procedures in European countries are subject to strict regulatory standards. By adhering to these standards, endodontics may become more trusted among patients, resulting in sustained demand.

Global Dental Endodontics Market: Key Players

Major dental endodontics manufacturers are developing new products to expand their product portfolio. Companies can also increase their market share by merging, acquiring, partnering, and forming joint ventures.

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Septodont Holding

FKG Dentaire S.A.

Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC

Mani, Inc.

Coltene Holding AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Key Developments

In April 2023, FKG Dentaire launched the BC Universal Sealer and BC Universal RRM in the European Union (EU), United Kingdom, and Israel to support its endodontic obturation portfolios. The launch of this product will enable FKG to provide practitioners with a more comprehensive obturation portfolio.

Global Dental Endodontics Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Endodontic Scalers & Lasers

Motors

Apex Locators

Machine-assisted Obturation Systems

Others

Consumables

Obturation

Obturation Filling Materials

Other Consumables

Shaping and Cleaning



Irrigating Solution & Lubricants

Endodontic Files & Shapers

Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables

Access Cavity Preparation

Endodontic Burs

Other Consumables

By End User

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

