AutoScheduler Adds Industry Veteran Stephen Zujkowski to Executive Team as Vice President of Customer Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that Stephen Zujkowski has joined the company as the Vice President of Customer Success. With over thirty years in the supply chain industry, Stephen will bring his extensive experience to help AutoScheduler grow profitably and achieve scale while driving value in customers’ supply chains.



“Stephen will be the critical guiding force that oversees our deployment strategy, metric capture and tracking, and overall customer delivery success,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “He will be the face of success for all AutoScheduler’s customers, ensuring the talented team continues delivering exceptional services and fostering true partnerships.”

“The executives at AutoScheduler are some of the most innovative in the industry, and I am pleased to join them to focus on improving deployment processes and measuring KPIs in customer success,” says Stephen Zujkowski, Vice President of Customer Success at AutoScheduler.AI. "I will ensure customer satisfaction is central to business decisions throughout the organization.”

As Vice President of Customer Success, Stephen is responsible for overseeing the strategy, execution, and management of all aspects related to customer deployments and satisfaction. He will ensure that customers derive maximum value from AutoScheduler, leading to improved fulfillment, better labor utilization, and lower costs. As the leader in the Customer Success organization, he will drive measurable positive business outcomes, customer satisfaction, retention, and expansion across the customer base.

Previously, Stephen was VP, Global Supply Chain IT at CHEP, a Partner in the Supply Chain practice at Accenture, and a Vice President at Oracle Corporation. He has extensive experience installing and operating Supply Chain technology solutions along with hands-on experience managing warehouses. He combines operations and technology expertise to capitalize on rapidly changing business imperatives.

He graduated with a BS in Logistics from Penn State University. He received his MBA in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

