Indulge in Irresistible Flavors this Valentine's Day with Hickory Farms and Wicked Good Cupcakes

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Cupid readies his bow and arrows for the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, it’s time to start thinking about how to share the love with someone near and far. This year, you can impress that special someone with savory and sweet Valentine's Day creations from Hickory Farms and its partner brand, Wicked Good Cupcakes .



Available now, the Valentine’s Day collection includes nearly 20 exclusive offerings for every taste bud and every budget such as the Valentine's Day Charcuterie & Chocolate Gift Box, a premium meat and cheese gift box including Signature Beef and Spicy Beef Summer Sausages, Three Pepper Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, Mission Jack Blend, Farmhouse Cheddar, Hot Pepper Bacon Jam, Champagne Dill Mustard, Cranberry Pistachio Crisps as well as the brand’s Signature Chocolate Collection and Heart Pretzels make this gift extra indulgent. There is also a Valentine's Day Charcuterie & Chocolate Gift Box with Wine.

Wine lovers can delight in the Valentine's Day Cupcake 2-Pack & Sparkling Wine Gift Set, which pairs Cupid's Confetti and Valentine's Velvet cupcake jars from Wicked Good Cupcakes with Ilo Blanc de Blanc Brut sparkling wine, making it the perfect way to celebrate love.

Those who prefer a sweeter holiday can indulge in the Valentine's Day Favorites Cupcake 4-Pack featuring two each of Wicked Good Cupcakes flavors Cupid’s Confetti and Valentine’s Velvet.

"At Hickory Farms, we're overjoyed to present a curated collection destined to elevate any Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day celebration,” said Judy Ransford, CEO at Hickory Farms. “We believe in the power of pampering and celebration on this special occasion, and with our premium assortment of products crafted for gifting and hosting, we aim to make this season an unforgettable experience.”





Additional items in the Valentine’s Day collection include:

Love at First Bite Gift Set - Treat your special someone to the perfect date night in! This charcuterie gift set starts out with savory bites like Classico Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, and Strawberry Fig Jam to create a gourmet meat and cheese board. Chocolate Hearts and Cherry Sours add to the Valentine's Day fun. Heart Shaped Bamboo Cutting Board and Cheese Spreader make creating your Valentine's Day board easy. ($39.99)

Valentine's Day Cupcake 2-Pack with Red Blend Gift Set - Cheers to the one you love with this decadent Valentine's Day gift! Cupid's Confetti and Valentine's Velvet Cupcake Jars from Wicked Good Cupcakes that are deliciously paired with Ilo California Red Blend. ($59.99)

Valentine’s Day Cupcake 6-Pack & Rosé + Moscato Gift Set - Send a decadently delicious Valentine's Day gift! This cupcake and wine gift box comes with three jars each of Cupid's Confetti and Valentine's Velvet Cupcake Jars from Wicked Good Cupcakes. They can enjoy alongside Ilo California Rosé and Sparkling Moscato for an indulgent way to celebrate. ($99.99)

Valentine's Day Favorites Cupcake 2-Pack - Treat your Valentine to an indulgent gift! This Wicked Good cupcakes two pack features Cupid’s Confetti, made with vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream frosting, and colorful confetti sprinkles. It's perfectly paired with Valentine’s Velvet, made with decadent red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting, and adorable heart decoration on top. Contains one jar of each flavor. ($25.99).

Valentine's Day Snacks Gift Box - Say "Happy Valentine's Day" deliciously with this gift box filled with savory Hickory Farms favorites. Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Gouda Blend and Farmhouse Cheddar cheeses, plus Sweet Hot Mustard all pair beautifully to create the perfect bite. Then, for a sweet and salty treat, there's Cranberry Pistachio Crisps and adorable Heart Pretzels. The specially designed Valentine's Day box adds a thoughtful touch. ($42.99)

Little Bit of Love Sampler - Send a little love to the snacker in your life! This meat and cheese sampler features Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, Sweet Hot and Honey Pineapple Mustard, and Golden Toasted Crackers to stack up savory bites. The Valentine's Day box adds a special touch! ($21.99)

Hot Stuff Summer Sausage & Cheese Gift Box - Give a spicy twist on our best-selling, most loved gourmet gift! This meat and cheese gift box is perfect for your Valentine who loves snacks with a kick. They can combine our Signature Beef Summer Sausage and Spicy Beef Summer Sausage with a selection of Smoked Gouda Blend, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, and Smoked Cheddar Blend cheeses. Along with Spicy Sriracha and Sweet Hot Mustards, these tasty bites are ready to dip and delight. The signature designed Valentine's Day box adds a fun touch to this gift. ($54.99)

Valentine's Day Cheese & Sausage Lover's Gift Box - Wish your special someone a happy Valentine's Day with this gift box filled with their favorite flavors! This meat and cheese gift features Signature Beef, Spicy Beef, and Sweet & Smoky Turkey Summer Sausages that pair deliciously with Harvest Cheddar Blend, Farmhouse Cheddar, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Three Cheese & Onion Blend, and Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend for a wide variety of flavor. The Valentine's Day box makes this gift extra special. And because it’s gluten-free, this gift makes a great pick that almost anyone can enjoy! ($69.99)

Valentine's Day Sweet & Savory Gift Tower - This Valentine's Day gift is a stack of signature designed boxes filled with treats they'll love. Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Farmhouse Cheddar, and Belgian Ale Mustard pair perfectly to create savory bites. Heart Pretzels, Milk Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies, and Cherry Sours add sweetness to this gift. Send as a special way to celebrate with your favorite snack lover. ($49.99)

Valentine's Day Cabernet & Snack Collection - Celebrate Valentine's Day with a collection of perfectly paired smoky, spicy, and savory flavor combinations. Three Pepper Dry Salami's rich and spicy flavor is deliciously complemented by creamy Smoked Gouda Blend and Sweet Hot Mustard. Serve with the Generosity Cellars California Cabernet Sauvignon for a sophisticated bite. The Mini Chocolate Hearts, Signature Chocolate Collection, and pretty Valentine's Day ribbon and tag add a special touch to this gift. ($59.99)

Get ready to embark on a journey of decadence and delight, where every bite tells a tale of love and celebration at www.hickoryfarms.com .

All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Ilo, Aunar, and Contollo wines are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.hickoryfarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; or Twitter .

ABOUT WICKED GOOD CUPCAKES

Wicked Good Cupcakes began when mother-daughter team Tracey Noonan and Danielle Vilagie took cake-decorating classes to spend time together. The popularity of their cupcakes spread and after captivating the nation on Shark Tank, their business took off. Now part of the Hickory Farms family, Wicked Good Cupcakes offers a wide selection of classic and seasonal flavors perfect for every occasion. For more information, visit www.wickedgoodcupcakes.com or www.hickoryfarms.com/sweets/cupcakes-in-jars/. Join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook .

