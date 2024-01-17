LeapCharger Partners With Xotic Technology to Integrate Additional Security & Encryption Features to Its App

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, proudly announces the licensing of a groundbreaking patent for the development of an encrypted messaging platform to be integrated to its application. This innovative platform will leverage Xotic Technology, a cutting-edge cipher, to ensure unparalleled security for both customers and vendors.



Xotic Technology, the heart of this groundbreaking initiative, is a revolutionary cipher capable of encrypting and decrypting data at rest or in transit. The unique combination of the speed of an XOR cipher, free from its vulnerabilities, with the unassailable security of a One-Time Pad cipher, without its logistical complexities, sets Xotic apart from conventional encryption methods.

This cipher achieves unprecedented speed by infusing robust yet repeatable randomness into the encryption process. The integration of Xotic allows for real-time security measures during the transmission of various data forms, including video, audio, and satellite transmissions. What sets Xotic apart is its ability to provide a level of security that surpasses today's encryption standards.

Xotic's resistance to quantum computing threats is a significant advantage for LeapCharger. The algorithm ensures that every decryption attempt yields multiple results, with only one valid outcome. This inherent property makes it virtually impossible to determine the correct result without possessing the precise decryption values, providing quantum-resistant security.

The integration of Xotic Technology into LeapCharger’s messaging platform offers several benefits and competitive advantages:

1. **Real-Time Security:** Xotic's speed ensures that data is secured in real-time during transmission, enhancing the overall security posture of the messaging platform.

2. **Unmatched Encryption Standards:** Xotic provides a level of security unparalleled by today's encryption standards, giving LeapCharger a distinctive edge in safeguarding sensitive information.

3. **Quantum Resistance:** With the rising threat of quantum computing, Xotic's quantum-resistant nature fortifies the messaging platform against evolving security challenges.

4. **Versatility:** The platform caters to a wide range of data types, including video, audio, and satellite transmissions, making it a versatile solution for diverse communication needs.

“LeapCharger’s commitment to advancing security in the EV charging industry is exemplified by this strategic move to implement Xotic Technology. This messaging system reinforces the company's dedication to providing a secure and reliable environment for both customers and vendors to exchange messages in an ever-evolving digital landscape without the fear of that information being compromised,” stated Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “This platform also provides a secure communication system as we enter the growth phase of our business plan and specifically target certain initiatives and sectors.

“In an effort to gain additional exposure and provide additional services to our users, our secure messaging service will be available to all users that download our app. We believe that by offering this additional service the Company will more quickly gain brand recognition as it strives to expand operations and enter new markets,” concluded Vijayakumar.

The speed at which Xotic processes data allows for real-time video, audio, or even satellite transmission data to be secured in real time during transmission. Xotic’s encrypted data solution will strengthen the LeapCharger application ecosystem with a secure and sate messaging routing system.

Additional information and updates on regarding the integration of this platform will be released as they become available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com , or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

+19173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com