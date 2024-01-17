The Emily Program Announces Residential Treatment Expansion to Adults in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emily Program, a renowned leader in eating disorder treatment, is now accepting clients into its residential program for adults in Columbus, Ohio. With this expansion, The Emily Program will address the growing demand for adult residential programming in the state.



Jennifer Beck, the Site Director of the facility, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating "We're thrilled to extend residential care to more individuals in Columbus. Eating disorders are serious illnesses, but they are also highly treatable. Access to effective care at the appropriate level is crucial. Residential treatment isn't widely available in the region, so we're pleased to fulfill this critical need."

With an estimated 1,029,001 people in Ohio grappling with eating disorders, the consequences of untreated illnesses are staggering, given that eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rate among mental illnesses, following opioid use disorder.

"Residential treatment is the optimal choice for individuals facing severe symptoms or requiring more structure and support than an outpatient facility can provide,” said Dr. Mark Warren, Chief Medical Officer of The Emily Program. “Our multidisciplinary team, comprising physicians, therapists, dietitians, and other health and education professionals, collaborates to achieve medical, psychological, and nutritional stability. This level of care equips clients with the skills to continue recovery at lower levels and within their support systems."

The residential program will be conveniently housed in the same building as the current outpatient facility on Ravine’s Edge, ensuring seamless continuity of care as clients transition through different treatment levels during their recovery journey.

This expansion extends The Emily Program's residential services in the region to adolescents and adults of all genders, eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. In addition to residential care, the Columbus location offers partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and individual outpatient programs for adults and adolescents. The range of interventions includes Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Family-Based Treatment (FBT), nutrition rehabilitation and counseling, art and yoga therapies, and medical and psychiatric management.

The Emily Program, already operating five other residential facilities in the U.S., including an adult residential program in Cleveland Heights, OH, continues its mission to provide exceptional, individualized care tailored to each person's journey toward recovery.

For additional information about The Emily Program or to inquire about treatment, please contact 1-888-364-5977 or visit emilyprogram.com.

About The Emily Program

Founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, PhD, LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder, The Emily Program envisions a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight, and body image. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, the program delivers exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders. Incorporating individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, and more, The Emily Program stands as a beacon of hope for those struggling with eating disorders. For support or more information, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

