DB Roberts Increases EMI/RFI Shielding Portfolio Available from Tech Etch

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Roberts, a premier distributor for Tech Etch, announces the launch of the newest Tech Etch breakthroughs in the Fabric Over Foam product line: UL-94 V-0 Certified 2400 and 2500 (Halogen Free) Series Fabric over Foam.

The 2500 Series sets a new standard in performance and safety. UL-94 V-0 Certified and Halogen Free, these gaskets come in an extensive range of over 150 profiles and sizes. They feature a unique design with electrically conductive nickel-plated copper nylon ripstop fabric over an open cell core polyurethane gasket, ensuring superior electrical characteristics for high attenuation shielding. Ideal for diverse applications within the shielding industry, these gaskets are also RoHS, REACH, and UL 94 V-0 Halogen Free compliant, aligning with Tech Etch's dedication to environmental responsibility.

In response to the demand for high-attenuation shielding, the 2400 Series Fabric over Foam fills a significant gap. Comprising nickel-plated, RoHS-compliant metalized fabric over a polyurethane gasket, this series redefines the benchmarks for EMI shielding and is manufactured in the United States. Its design includes a substrate bonded to the core that ensures self-termination when cut, offering remarkable flexibility. With a compression set of less than 2.6% and compliance with ASTM D 3574 standards, the 2400 Series is a testament to innovation and quality.

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fasteners and hardware, including self-clinching fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has a network of distribution centers throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

About Tech Etch

Tech Etch has six decades of experience and expertise specializing in manufacturing precision-engineered thin metal components, flexible printed circuits, and EMI/RFI shielding, across three locations in the United States (Plymouth, MA, Fall River, MA, and Litchfield, MN). Their commitment to excellence begins with employee-owners who provide world-class services and innovative comprehensive solutions that enhance lives globally. Tech Etch partners with leading global customers in the aerospace, alternative energy, military, medical, telecommunication, and electronics industries that have highly complex precise designs and demanding regulatory requirements. Their solutions ensure unmatched precision, quality, and attention to detail in every project, every time. For more information about Tech Etch, please visit www.tech-etch.com.

