Endexx Ushers in a New Era: Strategic Refresh With Executive and Board Enhancements

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC), a vanguard in plant-based wellness and nutritional products elegantly turn a new leaf in their strategic narrative. The company is excited to announce a significant recalibration of its leadership dynamics and board composition, a move that seamlessly aligns with

Endexx's ethos of growth and innovation in the marketplace.

A Fresh Chapter in Board Dynamics

In a masterstroke of strategic planning, Endexx heralds a new era with an invigorated board. The recent induction of Claude Zdanow, courtesy of Hyla – a division of Endexx, as their second board member, marks a complete and diverse board of five members. This move not only infuses fresh perspectives but also cements Endexx's commitment to visionary leadership.

Claude Zdanow: A Symphony of Expertise in Investor Communications Leadership

With open arms, Endexx welcomes Claude Zdanow to the board, entrusting him with the pivotal role of Investor Communications Lead. Zdanow, a maestro with a rich

symphony of experience spanning two decades in business, marketing, corporate finance, and entertainment, brings a repertoire of skills essential for sculpting

companies from their nascent stages to global recognition. His joining is a harmonious blend of experience and innovation, resonating with Endexx's future aspirations.

Orchestrating a New Strategic Direction

Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx, at this defining juncture, acknowledges the need for a leadership crescendo. "Claude Zdanow's appointment is the cornerstone of our

strategic symphony, steering us towards uncharted yet promising territories," Davis remarked. "His diverse and rich experience orchestrates perfectly with our ambition for

substantial growth and market diversification."

Encore of Recent Milestones

Endexx's recent strategic maneuvers, including the HYLA division’s significant distribution agreement across eight Middle Eastern countries, notable sales

crescendos, and the masterstroke entry into the European market through TPD registration underscores its commitment to an ever-expanding global presence.

About Claude Zdanow

Claude Zdanow's career is a medley of leadership roles in marketing, advertising, and the music entertainment sectors. His forte in elevating businesses and orchestrating

transactions exceeding $100 million has established him as a maestro in his field. As CEO of Integrum Worldwide, Zdanow continues to be a luminary speaker, mentor, and

industry virtuoso.

