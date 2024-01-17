Registration of the increase of AS Infortar share capital and first trading day of new shares

AS Infortar conducted the initial public offering of its shares from 28 November 2023 to 7 December 2023 that was followed by listing and admission to trading of its shares at the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. To simplify the settlement procedure of the public offering of shares, a loan structure was used. This is described in detail in the prospectus of the initial public offering of AS Infortar that is accessible here: https://infortar.ee/files/prospekt.infortar.24-11-2023.pdf. Swedbank AS (the Stabilising Arranger) had the right to, in consultation with arranger of the offering AS LHV Pank, pursuant to the allocation of the public offering decided by AS Infortar, allocate to the investors additionally up to 180,000 shares (the Overallotment Shares). In the course of the public offering, it was decided to allocate 160,000 Overallotment Shares.



To return the borrowed shares to the shareholder of AS Infortar OÜ Abante, the increase of the share capital of AS Infortar by 12,123.90 euro from 2,104,500 euro to 2,116,623.90 euro was conducted, during which AS Infortar issued to the Stabilising Arranger, Swedbank AS, 121,239 new shares. The shares were issued at the price of 26.00 euro per share and Swedbank AS paid to AS Infortar 3,152,214 euro as a monetary contribution.

The increase of the share capital of AS Infortar was registered in the Estonian Commercial Register today, on 17 January 2024, and the new amount of the share capital is 2,116,623.90 euro that is divided into 21,166,239 ordinary shares with the nominal value of 10 euro cents.

Trading with the new shares of AS Infortar shall commence at the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on 22 January 2024.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, shipping and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

+372 5156662

www.infortar.ee/et/ipo