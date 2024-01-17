Global Immersion Cooling Market Set to Reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single-Phase, Two-Phase), Application (High Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid (Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil), Component (Solutions, Services), and Region - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2023 to USD 2.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2023 to 2031.

The development of more efficient and effective immersion cooling technologies is driving the market's growth, as these advancements enable better performance and reduced temperature increases, which are crucial for maintaining optimal system performance. Immersion cooling technology is being used in various industries and applications where there is a need to efficiently cool electronic components, particularly in high-performance computing environments.

The immersion cooling market report is dominated by LiquidStack (Netherlands), Fujitsu (Japan), Green Revolution Cooling Inc (US), Submer (Spain), Asperitas (Netherlands), Midas Green Technologies (US), Iceotope Technologies Ltd (US), LiquidCool Solutions (US), and DUG Technology (Australia).

By type, the single-phase segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the immersion cooling market from 2023 to 2031

By type, single-phase are estimated to be the largest segment in the immersion cooling market in 2022. The driving force of the market is the efficiency of single-phase immersion cooling in dissipating heat. The dielectric liquid used in single-phase immersion cooling has a high heat capacity and thermal conductivity, allowing it to efficiently absorb and transfer heat away from electronic components. This results in enhanced cooling performance, enabling high-performance computing systems to operate at optimal temperatures, ultimately boosting overall system efficiency and longevity.

By application, the high performance computing is estimated to be the largest segment of the immersion cooling market from 2023 to 2031

By application, the high performance computing is to lead the immersion cooling market. The technology's ability to address the heat dissipation challenges associated with HPC, coupled with its energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and ongoing technological advancements, positions immersion cooling as a key player in the evolving landscape of data center cooling solutions.

By cooling fluid, the synthetic fluids is estimated to be the largest segment of the immersion cooling market from 2023 to 2031

By synthetic fluid, the synthetic fluids is to lead the immersion cooling market. Energy efficiency is a significant driver for the growth of the immersion cooling market with synthetic fluids. Synthetic fluids often exhibit better heat transfer characteristics than traditional cooling methods, leading to improved energy efficiency. By efficiently absorbing and dissipating heat from electronic components, synthetic fluids enable data centers to achieve better overall energy performance and reduce operational costs associated with cooling.

Asia Pacific immersion cooling market is projected to witness the greatest during the forecast period

During the forecast period, North America is projected to be the most significant market for immersion cooling. North America's emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency has played a pivotal role in the rising popularity of immersion cooling solutions. As data centers strive to minimize their environmental impact and reduce energy consumption, the efficiency gains offered by immersion cooling become particularly attractive. By directly submerging hardware components in a dielectric liquid, these systems eliminate the need for traditional air conditioning, leading to significant energy savings and aligning with the region's commitment to green technologies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Adoption in Cryptocurrency Mining and Growing Server Density Driving Growth

Asia-Pacific Immersion Cooling Market Projected to Witness Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Cryptocurrency Mining Accounted for Largest Share of North America Immersion Cooling Market

Immersion Cooling Market in China Projected to Witness Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Case Study Analysis

Asperitas and Itrenew Partner to Bring Sustainable, Plug-And-Play Data Center Solution Full Circle

Dug Reduced Energy Spending in Data Center by Adopting Grc's Immersion Cooling Technology

Microsoft Chose Immersion Cooling Technology by Liquidstack for Its Cloud Servers

Bitfury Group Enhances Data Center Cooling Efficiency Using 3M's Engineered Fluids

Macquarie Telecom Group to Deploy Submer's Immersion Cooling Solutions at Its Data Centers

Ntt Data Corporation to Adopt Liquidstack's Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Solutions at Its Data Centers



Market Overview



Drivers:

Adoption in Cryptocurrency Mining & Blockchain

Growing Density of Servers

Growing Need for Eco-Friendly Data Center Cooling Solutions

Rising Need for Cost-Effective Cooling Solutions

Increasing Demand for Compact and Noise-Free Solutions

Restraints:

Susceptibility to Leakage

Dominance of Air Cooling Technology

Opportunities:

Adoption in Low-Density Data Centers

Emergence of Ai, High-Performance Electronics, Telecom, and Other Technologies

Development of Cooling Solutions for Deployment in Harsh Environments

High-Density Cooling Requirements

Challenges:

High Investments in Existing Infrastructure

Retrofitting Immersion Cooling Solutions in Large and Medium-Scale Data Centers

Technology Analysis

Single-Phase

It Chassis

Tub/Open Bath

Two-Phase

Tub/Open Bath

Hybrid

Key Companies

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Submer

Asperitas

Liquidstack

Midas Immersion Cooling

Fujitsu

Iceotope Technologies Limited

Liquidcool Solutions

Dug Technology

Dcx - The Liquid Cooling Company

Bitfury Group Limited

3M

Engineered Fluids

Teimmers

Tmgcore, Inc.

Giga-Byte Technology Co., Ltd.

Wiwynn

Hypertec

Pezy Computing

Prasa

2Crsi Group

Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd.

Tas

Delta Power Solutions

Boyd



