Process Analytical Technology market Size Worth USD 10.16 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market size was USD 3.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.6 % during the forecast period. Rising requirement of PAT in pharmaceutical manufacturing process is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing process quality controls are critically dependent on variables such as Statistical Process Control (SPC), Continuous Process Verification (CPV) and Quality by Design (QbD). Globally, pharmaceutical regulatory and control bodies are mandating following requirements for inspection of post-manufacturing products and determining performance evaluation of pharmaceutical APIs.

PAT plays a crucial role in stages of vaccine development and clinical trials, ensuring the purity, efficacy, and selectivity of production outputs. Furthermore, emerging innovations in automated PAT is another factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, On October 2023, Telescope Innovations Corp, launched Direct Inject Liquid Chromatography (DILC) for automating the analysis of chemical reactions.

However, high cost of deployment of process analytical technology is a major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. The deployment of PAT is considered costly as it requires specialized software and instruments. Pharmaceutical manufacturers avoid paying subscription for maintenance to reduce operational expenses.

In addition, lack of skilled working professionals in pharmaceutical industries is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), there is a substantial global deficit in over two-thirds of the world's youth population.

Segment Insights:

On the basis of product, the global PAT market is segmented into analyzers, sensors and probes, samplers, and software and service.

The analyzers segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global PAT market in 2022. This is because analyzers are widely incorporated in the areas of real time analysis of parameters such as temperature, pressure, potential of Hydrogen (pH), and concentration In addition, rising regulatory requirements of analyzers is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, laboratories, Contract Research Organization (CRO), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) are deploying analyzers in process monitoring.

Technique Insights:

On the basis of technique, process analytical technology market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, particle size analysis, electrophoresis, and others.

The spectroscopy segment is is epected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global PAT market during the forecast period due to increasing number of companies introducing innovative products in the market. Spectroscopy has proven to be invaluable in the fight against cancers. The standards for lung cancer detection are the use of autofluorescence bronchoscopy, in which a narrow probe is inserted through the patient's mouth into the upper bronchial tree. For instance, on 24 October 2023, trinamiX, launched NIR spectrometer integrated in a smartphone reference design, covering the wavelength range from 1-3µm.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in in the global PAT market in 2022 owing to stringent regulatory requirement of PAT by the U.S. Food and Drug Administrator (FDA).

In addition, public healthcare expenditure is accelerating new drug development and clinical trials, which will contribute to the rapid PAT. According to the data of American Medical Association, in 2021 the healthcare spending in the U.S. was USD 4.3 trillion, which is approximately USD 12900 per person.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global PAT market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of pharmaceutical companies investing to scale manufacturing to meet rising demand for pharmaceuticals. Asia Pacific is a major manufacturing and export hub for pharmaceuticals. Government across countries in Asia Pacific are supporting by offering several Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and export promotion schemes to set-up manufacturing facilities.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.18 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 12.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 10.16 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, technique, monitoring method, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker, PerkinElmer Inc, ZEISS Group, Mettler Toledo, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, Sartorius AG, Process Insights, Inc, Merck KGaA, Verum Analytics, LLC, Hamilton Company, Emerson Electric Co., InProcess-LSP, Hovione, NECI, Cornerstone Controls, Inc., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, and Bio-Techne Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global PAT market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, evaluating, and introducing PAT solutions in the amrket. Some major players included in the global PAT market report are:

Strategic Development

On 24 October 2023, LumaCyte launched new PAT instrument Radiance. The state-of-the-art real-time platform Radiance employs a label-free, single-cell methodology for quantitatively characterizing innate cellular responses. The new PAT technology utilizes Laser Force Cytolog (LFC), which accurately measures nuanced phenotypic changes solely based on the inherent biophysical and biochemical properties of cells in response to their environment or treatment.

On 21 June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of MarqMetrix to enhance its Analytical Technology (PAT) product portfolio. MarqMetrix offers advanced and purposeful in-line Process Analytical Technology (PAT), providing customers with a streamlined approach to achieving precise and accurate measurements across various manufacturing processes.

On 17 June 2022, Merck Life Science and Agilent Technologies joined forces to introduce recent development in PAT, such as real time monitoring and automated process control, of Critical Process Parameters (CPPs) and Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs).

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PAT market on the basis of product, techniques, monitoring, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Analyzers Sensors and Probes Samplers Software and Services



Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Spectroscopy Chromatography Particle Size Analysis Electrophoresis Others



Monitoring Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On line In line At line Off line



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



