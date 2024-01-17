Robotic Warfare Market Expected to Grow to USD 39.5 Billion by 2028 as Land, Marine, and Airborne Domains Witness Robust Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Warfare Market by Application, Capability (Unmanned Platforms & Systems, Exoskeleton & Wearables, Target Acquisition Systems, Turret and Weapon Systems), Mode of Operation, Domain (Land, Marine, Airborne) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Robotic Warfare market is projected to grow from USD 29.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 39.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and increasing demand for robotic warfare systems and solutions like unmanned vehicles, target acquisition systems and others across the globe are driving the growth of the market.

Prominent companies include Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany) and QinetiQ (UK).

The Unmanned Platforms & Systems is projected to hold highest share of the market by Capability during the forecast period.

Based on Capability, the Unmanned Platforms and systems segment of the Robotic Warfare market is projected to hold the highest share during the forecast period. The unmanned platforms and systems include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and other Unmanned Platforms and systems. The Unmanned Platforms and systems are developed using advance technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security. These systems can also be deployed during cyber warfare , cybersecurity warfare or AI warfare to respond quickly by reducing the human interactions and casualties.

The Autonomous segment is projected to grow at highest rate by Mode of Operation.

Based on Mode of Operation, the Autonomous segment is projected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. Autonomous systems and solutions are widely being developed and deployed by militaries across the globe. There is high demand to modernize military inventory based on autonomous systems. There is rise in need for development of autonomous military solutions to reduce soldier casualties and respond quickly in any warfare situations to drive the market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The Robotic Warfare market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share for Robotic Warfare. North America is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. US leads the market in North America with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry. The country is highly investing in robotic solutions through increasing the defense budget for robotic warfare market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $39.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Development of Advanced Military Solutions for Modern Warfare to Drive Market

Unmanned Platforms & Systems Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Land Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Semi-Autonomous Segment to Account for Maximum Market Share During Forecast Period

North America to Lead Market During Forecast Period

India to be Fastest-Growing Market from 2023 to 2028

Case Study Analysis

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Reconnaissance and Surveillance

Autonomous Ground Vehicles for Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Swarm Robotics for Defensive Perimeter Security

Exoskeletons for Soldier Support

Market Overview

Drivers

Increasing Development of Robotic Systems for Modern Warfare

Rising Adoption of Robotic Systems and Autonomous Technologies in Military Operations

Growing Use of Robotic Surveillance in Counter-Terrorism Operations

Restraints

High Cost of Robotic Warfare Systems

Ethical and Legal Concerns

Opportunities

Development of Fully Autonomous Systems

Development of Autonomous Training and Simulation Systems

Challenges

Technical Challenges

Cybersecurity Concerns

Industry Trends

Key Technology Trends

Autonomous Systems

Swarm Technology

Quantum Technology

Unmanned Systems

Cybersecurity

Impact of Megatrends

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Supply Chain Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Qinetiq

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Boeing

Thales

General Atomics

Textron Inc.

Safran

Aerovironment Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation

Roboteam

Milrem Robotics

Other Players

Shark Robotics

Tomahawk Robotics

Spaitech

Anduril Industries

Ghost Robotics

Vecna Robotics

