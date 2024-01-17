Apple's Vision Pro Release Driving Demand For ARway.ai’s Spatial Computing Platform As it Signs New Deal with F3Geomatic

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ARway.ai (“ARway” or the “Company”) (CSE: ARWY), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is seeing an uptick in demand in 2024 ahead of Apple's Vision Pro release slated for February 2nd 2024. The Company is pleased to announce a new developer deal with F3Geomatic Solutions , a distinguished geospatial modeling and mapping agency based in Cuero, Texas. With ARway, F3Geomatic envisions providing seamless, accurate, and immersive tailored geospatial solutions for museums, trade shows, and local governments, creating unparalleled user experiences.



F3Geomatic has selected ARway as its partner due to its unmatched accuracy and seamless integration with the floor plans provided by their partner, Matterport. Unlike other solutions that proved inaccurate for wayfinding, ARway's technology demonstrated a significant reduction in dissonance between intended locations and mobile devices, especially in complex indoor environments.

Moreover, F3Geomatic appreciated ARway's user-friendly setup process, eliminating the need for expensive hardware and specialized technical skills. The decision to choose ARway was reinforced by the CEO's background in classified geopositioning systems projects for the US military, where ARway's tech stack emerged as the superior choice among competitors.

Anticipating widespread consumer adoption, the introduction of "Apple Vision Pro" is expected to catalyze a substantial transformation within the augmented reality and spatial computing industry. This monumental development opens up an exciting market opportunity for ARway, as the ARway app is proudly available in the new spatial computing Vision Pro app store.

ARway.ai, with its focus on indoor navigation and recent strides in AR glasses integration, is strategically aligned with the industry's overarching shift towards 3D/AR.

This deal follows a recent press release announcing 3 new deals and increasing global demand ahead of the Apple Vision Pro release. Demand for ARway is accelerating from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company’s groundbreaking augmented reality and spatial computing technology.

CEO Evan Gappelberg recently joined Proactive Investors to discuss the upcoming launch of the Apple Vision Pro and what that means for ARway - watch here



ARway's commitment to delivering top-notch performance on iOS devices positions it as an integral part of the Apple ecosystem, promising a seamless integration experience for users. With the official announcement from Apple declaring the availability of Apple Vision Pro from Friday, February 2nd , at all U.S. Apple Store locations and online, ARway is poised to redefine the landscape of AR indoor navigation.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , and visit our website: www.arway.ai



About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) ( OTCQB: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOS and Android .

Nextech3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech’s AI-powered 3D modeling platform.



To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai



ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.



Wire Service Contact:

