Adlucent achieves Google Cloud Partner status, strengthening client solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlucent, a leading performance media, analytics and data agency and Advantage Solutions Inc. company, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner program as a technology, reseller and service partner. Adlucent’s partnership with Google Cloud enhances the agency’s ability to help clients outperform their goals and achieve maximum return on investment (ROI) on their digital marketing campaigns.



Google Cloud Partner status is awarded to companies that demonstrate expertise in delivering cloud-based solutions and services on Google Cloud. Adlucent’s staff also was recognized for more than 100 hours of certification. As a technology partner, Adlucent now has access to Google Cloud’s advanced technology and tools, providing additional resources for Adlucent to develop new and innovative solutions on the Google Cloud Marketplace. As a result, the agency has more resources to help its clients drive efficient growth with digital media.

As a reseller partner, Adlucent offers Google Cloud’s products and services to its clients at a preferred pricing level, helping them achieve a better ROI from their performance marketing campaigns. Additionally, as a service partner, Adlucent is able to provide its clients with expert advice and support, ensuring they get the most out of Google Cloud’s products and services.

The news comes at a time when businesses are increasingly turning to cloud-based solutions to enhance their operations and compete in an increasingly saturated market. Adlucent has a long history of ensuring retail and services companies leverage Google Cloud to propel their businesses forward. With this new status, Adlucent is able to deepen its bench of proprietary software to further innovate and provide new cloud-based digital services for clients.

“At Adlucent, we unite the best of human and machine to help our clients achieve even better outcomes. With our new status as a Google Cloud Partner, we can lean even more into our scientific approach to marketing and bolster our ’machine‘ to provide the best ROI for our clients,” said Ashwani Dhar, CEO of Adlucent.

About Adlucent

Adlucent is the performance marketing agency that proves outperformance has no limits. Our mantra of better every day is woven throughout our scientific approach to digital marketing, constantly monitoring, adjusting, questioning, and testing new strategies to ensure our clients make breakthroughs, not bets.



At Adlucent, we work hand in hand with retail and services companies to foster transparent partnerships and deliver custom, predictive programs designed to crush marketing goals (and the competition). Our paid media services include search, shopping, social, retail media networks, display video, and programmatic. Fueled by our purpose-built technology, analytics solutions, and performance creative services, Adlucent unifies the best of human + machine to help clients maximize ROI and capture market share.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with employees across the United States, Adlucent is part of Advantage Solutions and ranked one of the top marketing companies in the U.S. by AdAge.

