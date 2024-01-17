LED Light Bar Market Booming at 5.7% CAGR, Projected to Hit US$1.6 Billion by 2030, According to Persistence Market Research

New york, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LED light bars outshine traditional lights by emitting more light per watt. Unlike fluorescent alternatives, the efficiency and intensity of LED light bars are not contingent on their size or shape. As a result, they are commonly used to replace off-road light bars. Notably, the efficacy of LED light bars is apparent during both on and off phases, taking less than a microsecond to reach peak brightness.



The global LED light bar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, increasing from US$ 1.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 1.6 billion by 2030. The automotive aftermarket industry extensively adopts LED light bars, and the market is poised to benefit from the expansion of trade, mining, and construction activities. The automotive aftermarket's global reach is expanding due to increased competition and the emergence of new players. Advanced automotive technologies in safety, comfort, and powertrain further drive the demand for LED light bars.

Emergency vehicles, such as fire engines, police cars, and ambulances, utilize LED bar lights to warn oncoming drivers. These lights are available in various colors, including yellow, green, red, orange, and others. Furthermore, large vehicles incorporate LED light bars in their flooring, enhancing interior exclusivity. The energy efficiency and longer lifespan of LED light bars contribute to their popularity.

As trade, mining, and construction activities rise, leading to ongoing infrastructure development, the demand for additional light bars is expected to grow, further benefiting the market.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 1.1 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 1.6 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 5.7% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 188 Pages

Beam Pattern

Application

Power Rating

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Osram

Philips

Cree

Eaton

Rigid Industries

KC HiLiTES

HEISE LED lighting systems

Hubbell Lighting

Drivers of Market Growth Rising Enthusiasm for Off-road Vehicles

A key catalyst propelling the LED light bar sector forward is the escalating demand for off-road vehicles. An increasing number of off-road enthusiasts, engaging in activities such as rock crawling, trail riding, and dune bashing, recognize the importance of enhanced visibility in challenging terrains and low-light conditions. LED light bars, with their robust illumination and versatility, have witnessed a surge in popularity as a crucial component for off-road vehicles. Furthermore, these light bars provide a broader field of illumination coupled with long-range visibility, a vital attribute for navigating rugged landscapes and encountering obstacles during off-road adventures.

The durability and shock-resistant attributes of LED technology make light bars well-suited for the demanding terrains often encountered by off-road vehicles. Additionally, the off-road community's inclination towards aftermarket modifications and personalized enhancements contributes to the increasing demand for LED light bars. Enthusiasts seek distinctive visual appeal for their vehicles, alongside improved visibility. The availability of LED light bars in various sizes and shapes allows for inventive and practical installations of off-road vehicle components.

Market Challenges Initial High Cost of LED Light Bars

A notable obstacle hindering entry into the LED light bar market is the elevated initial cost, impacting both consumers and businesses considering the adoption of these lighting solutions. In comparison to traditional lighting options like halogen or incandescent lights, the upfront expenses associated with purchasing and installing LED light bars are often higher. This upfront investment may dissuade customers or organizations operating on tight budgets, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Moreover, despite the extended lifespan and energy-saving benefits of LED light bars, some customers may perceive the initial cost as a deterrent without fully grasping the long-term advantages. Addressing this perception requires consistent communication emphasizing the benefits of reduced maintenance costs and energy bills. Additionally, businesses, especially smaller ones, may face budgetary challenges when contemplating extensive installations of LED light bars. The initial cost of retrofitting existing lighting systems can significantly influence their decision-making.

Significant Quality Concerns

Quality issues pose a substantial barrier in the LED light bar market, posing challenges for both manufacturers and consumers. The market may be infiltrated by counterfeit or substandard LED light bars that fail to meet quality standards, leading to issues such as subpar performance, shortened lifespans, and safety hazards.

Consumers may unintentionally purchase subpar products, impacting their confidence in the overall reliability of LED technology. Furthermore, inconsistent product quality may arise from varying manufacturing standards among different producers and geographical locations. Divergent quality control methods can result in disparities in the overall performance, brightness, and longevity of LED light bars.

Opportunities Rising Government Initiatives for Sustainability and Energy-Efficient Solutions

Internationally, various governments have launched initiatives to phase out traditional incandescent and halogen light bulbs, promoting the adoption of LED light bars and other environmentally friendly lighting alternatives. Countries with substantial populations, such as China and India, have already initiated programs to replace outdated lighting fixtures with LED light bars.

To heighten public awareness regarding the benefits of LED light bars, governments are offering incentives to residents in the form of tax breaks and subsidies. Additionally, governments are leading by example, incorporating LED light bars in diverse locations like public parks, roadway lighting, trains, buses, and city lights. The global market for LED light bars is poised to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the escalating demand driven by these government initiatives.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Global players such as Philips, HEISE LED, Hubbell Lighting, and others drive innovation in the LED light bar market, preventing monopoly. Integration with smart devices and AI is popular, while sustainability is a priority for emerging firms. To expand clientele, manufacturers target new markets like outdoor recreation and agriculture. Companies employ CSR initiatives and targeted marketing to boost global visibility, often forming joint ventures and collaborations. This trend, combined with opportunities in Asia-Pacific countries, is expected to fuel commercial growth in the LED light bars industry.

Top 6 Key Players in the LED Light Bars Market:

Philips: Renowned for innovation and technological leadership.

Global presence contributing to a competitive market landscape. HEISE LED Lighting Systems: Recognized for driving advancements in LED technology.

Plays a significant role in the global LED Light Bars market. Hubbell Lighting: Established player with a strong foothold in the industry.

Active in global markets, contributing to market competitiveness. Larson Electronics: Known for expertise in lighting solutions.

Contributes to the industry with a diverse product portfolio. Cree: Global player driving the integration of LED with smart devices.

Active in technological breakthroughs within the LED Light Bars sector. Eaton: Prominent presence in the LED Light Bars market.

Engaged in diverse strategies for global expansion and innovation.

These key players collectively shape the LED Light Bars market, influencing trends, and driving growth through their innovation, global reach, and strategic initiatives.

Market Segmentation Overview:

In the ever-evolving LED light bars market, distinct configurations, beam patterns, application areas, and power ratings play pivotal roles in shaping industry dynamics.

Leading Configuration in the Global Market: The dominance of single-row configurations stems from their precision in sectors with limited spaces, offering a compact solution that fits well in confined locations. Particularly favored in the automobile industry for reduced wind resistance, single-row LED light bars have witnessed increased demand post-epidemic recovery, aligning with the automotive sector's gradual resurgence. Known for their resilience in harsh weather conditions, they provide longevity and waterproof features. Simultaneously, the double-row category anticipates significant growth, boasting improved lighting properties with two rows of LED chips for higher brightness, making them ideal for outdoor activities, industrial settings, and off-road vehicles.

Primary Target for Installations: Combo lights, combining various LED light types into a single enclosure, have led the LED light bar market due to their flexible design and versatile use. Commonly employed in construction, agriculture, and general outdoor illumination, combo lights offer both concentrated intensity and broad lighting, catering to diverse applications. Simultaneously, the flood category shows substantial growth, especially in architectural applications, with its uniform and wide-ranging illumination valued in commercial and industrial settings such as warehouses, building sites, and security lights.

Steering Application Areas: Automotive applications have prominently led the market, driven by the increasing adoption of LED light bars in vehicles for energy efficiency, robustness, and adaptability. Widely integrated into off-road vehicles, trucks, and passenger cars, LED light bars enhance nighttime driving vision, support off-road excursions, and contribute to aesthetic improvements. The events and shows segment is expected to witness significant growth, becoming a popular choice for dynamic lighting arrangements in entertainment venues. Renowned for their adaptability, LED light bars facilitate creative lighting schemes, enhancing the overall visual experience of performances, events, and concerts.

Contributions to Market Revenue by Power Rating: In the power-rating segment, the 201-300W category stands out, dominating sales in 2022. Driven by technological advances and increasing applications, this category meets the demand for higher lighting levels in commercial, industrial, and outdoor environments. It proves ideal for large retail locations, manufacturing complexes, parking lots, and sports arenas. Additionally, the 101-200W category holds a significant market share, addressing the need for intense or wider illumination in commercial and industrial environments. Continuous developments in LED technology further enhance the durability and efficiency of higher-wattage options, making them increasingly attractive for various applications.

Top Regional Insights:

South Asia and Oceania Maintain Leading Positions, Driven by Rapid Shift towards Sustainability

Anticipated throughout the forecast period, South Asia and Oceania are poised to uphold their dominant positions in the LED light bar market. This stronghold is propelled by the region's consumers increasingly opting for efficient and environmentally friendly products. Government incentives and investments, particularly in the automotive and construction sectors, are expected to fuel significant market growth despite industry recessions. The expansion of LED light bars is further supported by the substantial populations of China and India, leading to increased government projects in infrastructure, including highways, airports, and renewable energy initiatives. As these projects integrate LED light bars in construction tools and vehicles, a favourable impact on market expansion is anticipated.

Moreover, India's rapid urbanization has given rise to initiatives like smart cities, metro lines, bullet train corridors, and rural illumination, significantly boosting the demand for LED light bars in the country. The Indian government's flagship program, Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA), distributing free LED lights, further contributes to this surge in demand.

North American Manufacturers Capitalize on Expanding Smart Home Trends

The North America LED light bar market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of LED lighting solutions. This surge is fueled by a growing awareness of sustainability and energy efficiency, as LED lights offer longer lifespans and reduced energy consumption. The smart home trend, marked by a rising demand for connected and personalized lighting solutions, further propels market growth. Integration with voice assistants and smart home ecosystems enhances the appeal of LED light bars in the region. Government programs promoting energy-efficient lighting and the phasing out of incandescent bulbs have accelerated the adoption of LED technology.

Anticipated market expansion in North America is also attributed to ongoing innovation and consumer preferences for intelligent and energy-efficient lighting solutions. Observing trends in sustainable practices, entertainment, and home automation provides insights into the evolving needs of customers in this market. The longstanding automotive tradition in the United States, with a penchant for personalizing vehicles, contributes to the market's growth as riding enthusiasts enhance their vehicles' appearance by installing LED light bars in various colors and beam patterns.

