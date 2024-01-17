Kuehn Law Encourages AYX, EGLE, AMAM, and KRTX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX)



Under the proposed transaction, Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners will acquire Alteryx for $48.25 in cash for each share of Class A or Class B common stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)



Per the merger agreement, Eagle Bulk shareholders will get 2.6211 Star Bulk shares for each Eagle share, valuing each Eagle share at about $52.60. Post-merger, Star Bulk and Eagle shareholders will own roughly 71% and 29% of the merged company, respectively.

Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAM)



Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. in a transaction valued at an estimated $2.0 billion. Under the agreement, shareholders of Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. will be entitled to a payment of $28.00 per share in cash.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX)



Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Karuna in a transaction valued at an estimated $14 billion. Under the agreement, shareholders of Karuna Therapeutics will be entitled to a payment of $330.00 per share in cash.

