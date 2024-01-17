Algae-Based Animal Feed Market Gulp Down 4.1% Growth, Reaching $5.7 Billion by 2030, Insights by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surge in demand for high-protein animal products, driven by population growth, is creating opportunities for the use of algae-based animal feed as a cost-effective and sustainable protein source. As economies grow, an expanding middle class with increased purchasing power contributes to the rising demand for animal products. This demographic shift provides an opportunity to utilize algae as an alternative and sustainable feed source.



The global algae-based animal feed market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, leading to an increase from US$4.3 billion in 2023 to US$5.7 billion by the end of 2030.

Urbanization often prompts changes in dietary patterns, with a growing preference for animal protein. The anticipation is that the demand for animal feed, including alternative sources like algae-based feeds, will rise as more individuals adopt diets with higher meat and dairy consumption.

The changing eating habits in emerging nations, driven by growing affluence, necessitate sustainable and efficient feed solutions to support livestock and aquaculture production. Consumers, becoming more health-conscious, seek animal products with enhanced nutritional profiles.

Algae-based feed, owing to its nutrient-rich composition, holds the potential to produce high-nutrient dairy and meat products. As disposable income increases, the market for premium and specialty meat and dairy products expands. Algae-based feed, by offering animals a high-quality and sustainable source of nutrition, is well-positioned to meet the growing demand in this segment.

Empower Your Strategy with Insights: Request a PDF sample of the latest market report - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33699

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$4.3 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$5.7 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.1% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 184 Pages Market Segmentation Additive Type

Form

Livestock

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DIC Corporation

Koninklijke DSM NV.

Roquette Freres

Sun Chlorella

Cellana LLC.

Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Market Growth Catalysts: Increasing Demand for Algae-based Animal Nutrition for Enhanced Immunity

The nutrient-dense composition of algae-based animal feed is renowned for delivering essential proteins, lipids, vitamins, and minerals crucial for sustaining growth, fortifying immunity, and promoting overall animal well-being. Formulated to be highly palatable, algae-based feed enhances nutrient uptake in animals, potentially contributing to their overall health, particularly in cattle and aquaculture.

The unique blend of bioactive compounds and antioxidants present in algae-based feed holds the potential to fortify the immune system of animals. Animals with reinforced immune systems exhibit improved resilience against diseases and environmental stressors, positively impacting their overall health. Addressing antibiotic resistance in animal agriculture becomes more achievable by incorporating nutrient-rich and well-balanced algae-based feed, reducing the reliance on antibiotics.

Furthermore, adopting an algae-based diet can optimize animal growth rates and reproduction. A well-balanced nutritional composition supports key physiological processes, ensuring healthier and more productive populations of livestock and aquaculture. Ongoing research explores the potential of specific algae-derived ingredients, such as fatty acids and bioactive compounds, to mitigate various health issues in animals, including anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to address specific metabolic challenges.

Feeding animals with algae-derived feed may contribute to a reduction in common health problems, leading to more sustainable animal production practices and potentially lowering veterinary expenses. This aligns with the global movement to enhance the sustainability of animal farming and promotes the adoption of cost-effective and health-centric solutions in the industry.

Market Challenges:

Health Concerns Associated with Red Meat Consumption

Elevated consumption of red meat, particularly in excessive amounts, has been correlated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. The high levels of saturated fat and cholesterol present in red meat can exacerbate conditions like hypertension and heart disease. In response to these health risks, health-conscious consumers are seeking alternatives, leading to the rising popularity of plant-based and alternative protein sources, including animal feed derived from algae.

Studies have indicated a potential connection between a high intake of red meat and an elevated risk of certain cancers, notably colon cancer. This awareness of health implications may drive consumer preferences towards meat products sourced from alternatives like algae-based animal feed, influencing purchasing decisions.

Complexities in Supply Chain Management

The intricacies of managing the supply chain for algae-based animal feed pose significant challenges. The variability in biomass generation, influenced by the sensitivity of algae cultivation to environmental factors, can lead to disruptions in the supply chain. Fluctuations in algae yields may impact the pricing and availability of animal feed produced from algae. The diversity in growth methodologies and algae species adds logistical hurdles to the efficient and cost-effective harvesting of algae.

Inefficient harvesting techniques contribute to increased expenses, introduce delays, and compromise the consistency of the supply chain. The nutritional value of algae biomass is contingent upon proper storage conditions due to its limited shelf life. Inadequate storage facilities or delayed transit can result in spoilage, diminishing the quality of the feed and causing disruptions in the supply chain. Addressing these complexities becomes crucial for maintaining the integrity of the supply chain and ensuring the consistent availability of high-quality algae-based animal feed.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/algae-based-animal-feed-market.asp

Opportunities: Policy Implementation, Research and Development, and Increasing Awareness

Governments have the potential to promote the adoption of algae-based animal feed by providing financial incentives and subsidies to farmers and feed manufacturers. Such measures can stimulate broader utilization of alternative feeds, leading to reduced production costs. A supportive and transparent regulatory framework can facilitate the entry and operation of algae-based feed products in the market. Establishing regulations for market access, labelling, and safety can streamline these processes.

Continual research and development efforts can result in improved formulations of algae-based feed. Enhancing digestibility, maximizing nutritional value, and addressing specific animal health issues are key areas of focus. Ongoing exploration of innovative technologies for processing and cultivation aims to enhance the cost-effectiveness, scalability, and efficiency of algal production. Technological advancements have the potential to lower production costs, enhancing the competitiveness of algae-based feed.

Additionally, awareness campaigns targeting farmers, feed manufacturers, and consumers can highlight the advantages of using animal feed derived from algae. Education initiatives can dispel misconceptions, address concerns, and elevate awareness about the benefits to animal welfare, the environment, and the quality of animal products. Positioning algae-based feed as a desirable and practical alternative involves raising awareness of its nutritional value and sustainable qualities. Marketing campaigns can emphasize how algae-based feed aligns with consumer preferences for environmentally friendly and healthy products.

Algae-based Animal Feed Market: Diving into Key Trends

The algae-based animal feed market is no longer a niche corner of the agricultural world; it's bubbling up as a major trend with promising potential. Here are some key trends painting a vibrant picture of this emerging industry:

Surfing the Sustainability Wave:

Green Credentials: Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of animal agriculture. Algae, with its efficient growth and low land and water requirements, shines as a sustainable alternative to traditional feed sources like soy and corn. This eco-friendly image is attracting investment and driving market growth.

Circular Economy Champion: Algae can be grown on wastewater, turning a potential pollutant into a valuable resource. This closed-loop system appeals to companies and governments seeking to reduce environmental footprint and promote resource efficiency.

Nutritional Powerhouse:

Protein Punch: Algae boasts a protein content that rivals traditional feed sources like soy. This makes it particularly attractive for feeding poultry, fish, and other animals with high protein requirements.

Beyond Protein: Algae offers a treasure trove of other essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. This nutritional diversity can improve animal health and well-being, potentially leading to higher yields and better quality products.

Innovation Under the Microscope:

Product Diversification: The market is not limited to just dried algae pellets. Liquid algae, algae-infused feed supplements, and even algae-based insect feed are emerging, catering to different animal needs and preferences.

Technological Advancements: Research into optimizing algae cultivation and processing is ongoing. This includes advancements in genetic engineering, closed-loop systems, and efficient harvesting techniques, all aimed at lowering production costs and increasing scalability.

Swimming Against the Current:

Cost Hurdles: Producing algae-based feed at commercially viable scales remains a challenge. The initial investment and operational costs can be higher than traditional feed options, hindering widespread adoption.

Regulatory Maze: Navigating the complex regulatory landscape around genetically modified organisms and novel feed ingredients can be time-consuming and expensive, slowing down market entry for new players.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis in the Algae-Based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market

The competitive landscape of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is presented through comprehensive competitor details. This includes company overviews, financials, revenue generation, market potential, investments in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launches, product diversity, and application dominance. The aforementioned data points focus specifically on companies within the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market.

Key players in the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market include:

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

ADM Animal Nutrition (U.S.)

Dupont (U.S.)

Corporate.Evonik (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

DSM (Netherlands)

Ajinomoto Co Inc. (Japan)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Global Nutrition International (France)

Centafarm SRL (Italy)

These market players collectively contribute to shaping the competitive dynamics of the algae-based animal feed and ingredients market, each bringing its unique strengths and strategic initiatives to the forefront.

Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market Segmentation:

Distribution Channel: Offline channels, including specialty stores like Bentoli and AgriCare Nutrition, offer a diverse range of algae-based animal feed. These outlets, such as hypermarkets and convenience stores, provide convenient access, discounted options, and expert guidance, fostering market growth.

Application:

Poultry Segment: Anticipated significant growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for poultry meat globally. Algae-based poultry feed adoption by vendors to enhance poultry health and meet consumer demands further fuels market expansion. The poultry application, valued at US$4.3 billion in 2023, is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Swine Feed and Ingredients Segment: Projected considerable growth due to sustained consumer demand for pork. With a global standing pig population exceeding 1 billion, algae cultivation's benefits, such as reduced carbon footprint and efficient nutrient usage, contribute to market growth in this segment.

Regional Insights and Market Dynamics in Algae-Based Animal Feed: A Comprehensive Analysis

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market is analyzed based on country, type, product, and form. Regions covered include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America), and Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America leads due to major cattle farms and a high demand for feed ingredients.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth driven by a growing population, expanding aquaculture, and changing consumer behavior. Country-level analysis factors in market regulations, value chain analysis, technical trends, Porter's five forces, and case studies, considering global and local brand competition, domestic tariffs, and trade routes impact for a comprehensive forecast.

Recent Developments in Algae-Based Animal Feed Manufacturing Industries

In August 2022, Aliga Microalgae Company acquired the manufacturing plant of Duplaco Microalgae Incorporated, gaining rights to multiple product lines. The objective is to enhance the production capacity for algae-based solutions applicable to food ingredients, nutritional supplements, and feed industries. This strategic move positions Aliga as a prominent algal-based animal feed supplier in Europe.

Demonstrating the potential of underwater crops for alternative proteins, Triton Algae Innovations introduced its plant-based algae components in March 2021. Utilizing the single-celled algae species Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, Triton employs a scalable and economically viable heterotrophic technique to produce plant proteins.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com