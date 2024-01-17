Toll Brothers Announces New Phase Now Open at Walsh Master-Planned Community in Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest phase and a new line of luxury home designs is now open for sale within the Walsh master-planned community in Fort Worth, Texas. Toll Brothers at Walsh is located at 13756 Parkline Way in Fort Worth. The Sales Center is now open and the brand-new professionally decorated model home is under construction and expected to open in spring 2024.



Toll Brothers has been building luxury homes in the Walsh master plan since 2017. The company’s newest section, Toll Brothers at Walsh, features thoughtfully designed floor plans ranging from 2,722 to 3,534+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages on approximately 60-foot-wide home sites.





“Walsh is known for its modern conveniences, spectacular lifestyle, onsite elementary school, and commitment to both nature and technology,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Residents will experience the best in luxury living, with our commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship, in one of the most desirable Fort Worth communities.”

The Walsh master-planned community features exceptional amenities including The Village, a center of activity that encompasses the Athletic Club, the Village Market convenience store full of healthy snacks and local treats, and Makerspace where residents can learn from experts and build and create with specialty tools and software. The community also includes a luxurious multipurpose gym, parks, playgrounds, sport courts, hiking/biking trails, event lawns, and a resort-style pool.

Toll Brothers at Walsh is conveniently located 12 miles west of downtown Fort Worth with easy access to major thoroughfares including Interstates 30W and 820. Situated within the A-rated Aledo Independent School District by the Texas Education Agency, and with a variety of entertainment, shopping, and dining nearby, this community is the ideal place to call home.

Prospective home buyers are invited to call 855-289-8656 or schedule an appointment at TollBrothersatWalsh.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

