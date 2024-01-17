Forecast Predicts Bone Cement & Glue Market to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2028 - Europe Projected for Third-Highest CAGR in Growth Rate

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Cement & Glue Market by Bone Cement (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate), Bone Glue (Natural, Synthetic), Loading (Antibiotic Loaded), Application (Arthroplasty, Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, ASCS, Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Bone Cement & Glue Market is projected to reach USD 2,248 million by 2028 from USD 1,644 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of bone fractures and surgeries, as well as strategic collaborations and partnerships. However, challenges associated with cost and affordability may threaten the growth of this market.

Total knee arthroplasty, in the type of segment, is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Based on the type, the arthroplasty market is segmented into Total knee arthroplasty, Total hip arthroplasty, and Total shoulder arthroplasty. Total knee arthroplasty is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and the aging population, which have led to a growing number of TKA procedures worldwide, thereby driving the bone glue and cement market.

Europe is estimated to register the third-highest CAGR during the forecast period. In this report, the Bone cement & glue market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The market in Europe is projected to register the third-highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a significant aging population, with a higher proportion of individuals aged 65 and above. The aging demographic is more prone to orthopedic conditions, such as osteoarthritis and fractures, which often require surgical interventions using bone cement and glue. The factors contributing to this growth include the high prevalence of orthopedic conditions, a growing number of orthopedic surgeries, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Drivers

Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Developments in Regenerative Medicine

Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents and Other Factors Increasing Surgery Volumes

Technological Advancements

Restraints

High Costs and Extensive Clinical Data Requirements for Launching New Products

Alternatives to Bone Cement and Glue

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Rising Awareness and Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Challenges

Development of Novel Biomaterials with High Mechanical Properties and Adhesion Strength

Product-Related Complications

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

