EF Hutton Will Host Annual Global Conference on May 15, 2024 in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EF Hutton, an investment bank headquartered in New York, today announced that the registration window is open for its Annual Global Conference taking place on May 15, 2024, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate setting.



The EF Hutton Annual Global Conference features key executives from public and private companies conveying their unique stories to an extensive audience including institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. Investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment. The conference has a one-on-one format, with no general presentations.

“Our Annual Global Conference will focus on enabling engaging discussions and developing critical relationships between companies and a wide variety of investors,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton. “With the success of last year’s inaugural conference and its impactful and productive one-on-one format, attending companies will once again have the opportunity to share operational highlights and successes with investors in attendance. Investors will hear in-depth updates and insights from a select group of companies from a wide variety of sectors including Consumer & Retail, Energy & Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications.”

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, added, “We pride ourselves on bringing together outstanding cohorts of companies and investors at our annual conference. We see these interactions as foundational for developing the strategic connections that enable success in the capital markets. Our conference also provides us with the opportunity to share EF Hutton’s array of customized financial solutions, products, and services. We look forward to welcoming this year’s attendees.”

To learn more and register for the conference, please visit efhutton.com/conference .

Companies interested in attending should contact their EF Hutton representative to inquire about an invitation.

To learn about available sponsorship opportunities, please email conference@efhutton.com .

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY that provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of providing superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton continues to be a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through a variety of product types. Since 2022, by deal count, EF Hutton has been #1 in SPAC issuance and #1 in US IPO issuance, per SPAC Insider and Bloomberg. Taken together, EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space. For more information visit efhutton.com .