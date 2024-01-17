Cybersecurity Mesh Market projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cybersecurity Mesh Market ” , by Offering (Service, Solution, Others) by Deployment (On premise, Clouds, Others), End User (Banks, IT industry, Government, defense, healthcare, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 3.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 12.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Deployment, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW E-spin Exium Sample of Companies Covered Gartner Oracle Smartz Solutions

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Cybersecurity Mesh Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits

Market Overview

The cybersecurity mesh presents a scalable and adaptable strategy for establishing advanced security controls in a widely distributed network. This approach enables a heightened level of security within a flexible ecosystem, making it particularly advantageous for the modular implementation in hybrid multi-cloud structures. In the face of increasing cybercrime, cybersecurity emerges as a crucial tool for mitigation. Traditional networks, dispersed across diverse infrastructures, face challenges due to the proliferation of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, wireless devices, internet of things, and digitalization, contributing to the market's expansion. Cybersecurity mesh addresses these challenges by providing centralized security. In conventional networks, each node point becomes a potential access point vulnerable to attacks, posing a threat to the entire network. The cybersecurity mesh is specifically designed to thwart such attacks, creating a more adaptable environment across the network. Furthermore, it offers scalable security and a responsive security framework, bolstering overall protection against cyber threats. The increasing demand for cybersecurity mesh arises from the rapid expansion and growing sophistication of cyberattacks, coupled with the shift of assets to the hybrid multi-cloud. IT managers now find it essential to employ a scalable and composable cybersecurity mesh design, integrating security products into a collaborative ecosystem. The market's growth is further fueled by the rising adoption of the cybersecurity mesh architecture across various company verticals, ensuring secure access to unsecured networks and personal devices. This trend is driving market demand across regions as organizations seek enhanced protection against evolving cyber threats.

Major vendors in the global Cybersecurity Mesh Market:

E-spin

Exium

Gartner

Oracle

Smartz Solutions

Stefanini IT Solutions

Hybrid and multi clouds environments

The prevalence and adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments have a significant impact on the Cybersecurity Mesh Market. As organizations increasingly leverage a combination of on-premises infrastructure, private clouds, and public clouds to meet their diverse computing needs, the complexity of securing these hybrid environments rises significantly. In the context of the Cybersecurity Mesh, the shift towards hybrid and multi-cloud architectures underscores the need for a scalable and adaptable security approach. Traditional security models may struggle to address the dynamic nature of these environments, where data and applications traverse across different cloud platforms. Cybersecurity Mesh, with its emphasis on scalability and composability, aligns well with the intricacies of securing hybrid and multi-cloud setups. The distributed nature of data and workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments necessitates a security framework that can seamlessly adapt to diverse infrastructure components. Cybersecurity Mesh provides a centralized security model that spans across various cloud environments, offering a cohesive and comprehensive defense against cyber threats. Moreover, the growing reliance on hybrid and multi-cloud setups intensifies the demand for responsive security solutions. The Cybersecurity Mesh's ability to provide a flexible and responsive security framework enhances its relevance in mitigating the evolving cyber risks associated with these complex cloud architectures.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Digital transformation adaptation of technology

Application of Hybrid and multi clouds environments

Shift towards the Remote works trends

Expansion in edge technology

Opportunities:

Cyber security mesh provides Distributed Security architecture

Demand for Scalability and flexibility Solution

Zero trust security model

The adoption of the zero-trust security model significantly influences the Cybersecurity Mesh Market. The zero-trust approach challenges the traditional notion of perimeter-based security by assuming that no entity, whether inside or outside the network, should be trusted implicitly. Instead, it emphasizes continuous verification of identity and strict access controls, irrespective of the user's location or network entry point. In the context of the Cybersecurity Mesh, the zero-trust security model aligns seamlessly with the distributed and dynamic nature of modern networks. Cybersecurity Mesh, with its scalable and composable features, complements the zero-trust philosophy by providing a flexible security framework that can adapt to the zero-trust principles. The zero-trust security model's emphasis on constant authentication and authorization resonates with the Cybersecurity Mesh's goal of offering centralized security across widely distributed networks. The mesh architecture's ability to provide scalable security becomes crucial in implementing the zero-trust model, ensuring that every access point, device, or user is subject to rigorous verification. Furthermore, as organizations increasingly recognize the limitations of traditional perimeter-based security, the zero-trust model gains prominence, driving the demand for cybersecurity solutions that can align with this paradigm shift. The Cybersecurity Mesh, by offering a responsive and adaptable security framework, becomes a key enabler for organizations looking to embrace the zero-trust approach and enhance their overall security posture.

North America dominates the Cybersecurity Mesh Market.

North America emerges as the dominant region in the global Cybersecurity Mesh Market, primarily attributed to having the largest number of service providers in the market. Both Canada and the United States play pivotal roles in fostering the development and adoption of new technologies, contributing to the growth of the IT industry, business and finance investments, trading platforms, online transactions, and cloud-based technologies. The onset of the pandemic prompted a surge in remote work, leading to increased remote access to databases, thereby prompting cyber attackers to innovate their strategies for security exploitation. The rising use of internet of things (IoT) and digitalization is anticipated to escalate cyber-attacks significantly by 2025. In 2020, the World Economic Forum reported a risk detection rate of 0.5 percent in the United States. However, the pandemic served as a catalyst, resulting in a noteworthy six hundred percent growth in cyber-attacks, consequently driving substantial growth in the cybersecurity market.

The Service Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In terms of offerings, the cybersecurity mesh is categorized into solutions and services. In 2022, the solutions segment captured the largest market share. The prevalence of cybersecurity mesh solutions is facilitated by the advent of technologies such as edge computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. These technologies enhance overall security by enabling intelligent threat detection, behavior analytics, and automated responses at the edge. Numerous businesses are subject to stringent regulatory and compliance standards concerning data security and privacy. Cybersecurity mesh solutions, through the implementation of security controls at the device level, empower organizations to demonstrate compliance with these standards in a more comprehensive and granular manner. This is anticipated to drive increased demand for cybersecurity mesh solutions across various end-use industries throughout the forecast period.

