Qualifacts Announces New Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Charles Reitano

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations announced today its new Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Charles Reitano.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles to the Qualifacts team," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. "Charles has extensive RCM experience with various public and privately-owned providers, including those in acute care, specialty services, and emergency medical services (EMS). With his leadership experience, we can ensure all our customers have the best RCM tools at their disposal to achieve clean bill rates, maximize revenue efficiency, and improve data-driven decision-making."

With more than 25 years of experience leading healthcare RCM teams, Reitano previously served as the Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle at PathGroup and is the Founder of Crestview Revenue Solutions, LLC.

"From its origin story to its mission to help providers better serve their communities, it's no wonder that every individual I’ve met at Qualifacts has exhibited a professional approach to their roles and a personal stake in the organization's success,” said Reitano. “This personal investment drew me in. It's what makes the difference in an organization. I am excited to be a part of the Qualifacts team!"

As the behavioral health and human services industries continue to evolve—with many organizations struggling with staff turnover and increased wages—Qualifacts’ Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) offerings are gaining popularity and driving clean bill rates up to 99% for its customers. The company is well-positioned to experience significant growth in RCM opportunities in 2024 and beyond.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS



Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the Credible™, CareLogic®, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top-ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

Attachment