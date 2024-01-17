Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BioNTech SE (BNTX)

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BioNTech SE (“BioNTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BNTX) securities between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for Comirnaty and/or its commercial prospects; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On August 8, 2022, BioNTech issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 financial results, including, inter alia, earnings-per-share under generally accepted accounting principles of €6.45, missing consensus estimates by €0.63, and revenue of €3.2 billion, missing consensus estimates by €910 million, and representing a 39.7% year-over-year decrease. The Company attributed the result, in part, to the “dynamic” development of the pandemic, which “caus[ed] a re-phasing of orders and . . . le[d] to fluctuations in quarterly revenues.” According to BioNTech, “[t]his revenue fluctuation caused by the re-phasing of orders is expected to remain over the rest of the financial year with an uptake in demand in key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine, subject to regulatory approval.”

