Travel and Tourism Key Emerging Trends and Market Dynamics for 2024: Stronger Focus on Sustainable Practices and ESG Themes in Response to Heightened Environmental Awareness Amongst Travelers

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Themes in Travel and Tourism 2024 - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the key technology, industry, macroeconomic, and ESG themes that will have a significant impact on travel and tourism in 2024. Whether you are looking to invest, gain competitive intelligence, or just become more familiar with one of these themes, this report provides a comprehensive analysis of each one, while also outlining how these themes interlink, making this report a must-read.
This report pinpoints the themes that are most likely to impact your financial performance and position in the market. Each theme is given an in-depth description, an explanation as to why it is important in travel and tourism, data-led analysis, and case studies on how it is being used in different tourism sectors.
Emerging Trends and Market Dynamics
- Increased integration of AI and machine learning to offer customized travel planning and on-trip experiences.
- The rise of a robust online marketplace facilitating in-depth consumer data analysis for tailor-made travel services.
- A stronger focus on sustainable practices and ESG themes in response to heightened environmental awareness amongst travelers.
- The proliferation of travel applications providing comprehensive solutions from planning to execution of trips.
The tourism sector will be very different in 2024 from what it was in 2019. Prolonged movement restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic brought about shifts in business operations and goals, as well as traveler behavior and preferences. During COVID-19, remote working and online conferences became more prevalent, and digital tools began to be used more than before, by both businesses and individuals.
A strong online presence is now vital for travel and tourism companies, and this needs to be bolstered by innovative apps, AI. Travel apps are commonly becoming a one-stop-shop for the whole travel journey. Furthermore, the rise of the web-based marketplace for travel has allowed companies to harness greater consumer data to deliver more personalized offerings.
Key Report Features
- Understand the travel and tourism trends that will escalate in the near future.
- Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing these themes to drive revenues.
- Acknowledge the potential challenges that will be faced by companies involved in these themes by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination.
- Discover recommendations for businesses involved in these themes.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Travel & Tourism Theme Map
- Technology Themes
- Artificial intelligence
- Cybersecurity
- Industry Themes
- The experience economy
- Niche tourism
- Online travel & travel apps
- Personalization
- The sharing economy
- Macro Themes
- Geopolitics
- Inflation
- ESG Themes
- ESG 2.0
- Sector Scorecards
- Airlines sector scorecard
- Airports sector scorecard
- Attraction operators sector scorecard
- Lodging sector scorecard
- Rail and road transport sector scorecard
- Travel intermediaries sector scorecard
