Travel and Tourism Key Emerging Trends and Market Dynamics for 2024: Stronger Focus on Sustainable Practices and ESG Themes in Response to Heightened Environmental Awareness Amongst Travelers

This report covers the key technology, industry, macroeconomic, and ESG themes that will have a significant impact on travel and tourism in 2024. Whether you are looking to invest, gain competitive intelligence, or just become more familiar with one of these themes, this report provides a comprehensive analysis of each one, while also outlining how these themes interlink, making this report a must-read.

This report pinpoints the themes that are most likely to impact your financial performance and position in the market. Each theme is given an in-depth description, an explanation as to why it is important in travel and tourism, data-led analysis, and case studies on how it is being used in different tourism sectors.

Emerging Trends and Market Dynamics

Increased integration of AI and machine learning to offer customized travel planning and on-trip experiences.

The rise of a robust online marketplace facilitating in-depth consumer data analysis for tailor-made travel services.

A stronger focus on sustainable practices and ESG themes in response to heightened environmental awareness amongst travelers.

The proliferation of travel applications providing comprehensive solutions from planning to execution of trips.

The tourism sector will be very different in 2024 from what it was in 2019. Prolonged movement restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic brought about shifts in business operations and goals, as well as traveler behavior and preferences. During COVID-19, remote working and online conferences became more prevalent, and digital tools began to be used more than before, by both businesses and individuals.



A strong online presence is now vital for travel and tourism companies, and this needs to be bolstered by innovative apps, AI. Travel apps are commonly becoming a one-stop-shop for the whole travel journey. Furthermore, the rise of the web-based marketplace for travel has allowed companies to harness greater consumer data to deliver more personalized offerings.

Key Report Features

Understand the travel and tourism trends that will escalate in the near future.

Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing these themes to drive revenues.

Acknowledge the potential challenges that will be faced by companies involved in these themes by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination.

Discover recommendations for businesses involved in these themes.

The publisher's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

All across the travel and tourism supply chain, companies now have an opportunity to capitalize on what the publisher considers to be the most impactful themes on the travel and tourism industry in 2024, and there are notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be a key theme in the future travel landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Travel & Tourism Theme Map

Technology Themes

Artificial intelligence

Cybersecurity

Industry Themes

The experience economy

Niche tourism

Online travel & travel apps

Personalization

The sharing economy

Macro Themes

Geopolitics

Inflation

ESG Themes

ESG 2.0

Sector Scorecards

Airlines sector scorecard

Airports sector scorecard

Attraction operators sector scorecard

Lodging sector scorecard

Rail and road transport sector scorecard

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

