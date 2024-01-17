Peapod Digital Labs Named “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” by Built In

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs (PDL), the digital and e-commerce engine for the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA, has been named one of the “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” by Built In. For the sixth year in a row, PDL earned a place on Built In’s list of top employers in both Chicago and Boston. In total, PDL received five awards:



“PDL's success as an organization is based on our collective passion, highly collaborative culture, and our people, who are the heart and soul of our company,” said Krystin McDermott, Talent Acquisition Manager, Peapod Digital Labs. “We’re proud to be named one of the top 100 places to work. This recognition validates our dedication to fostering an inclusive, innovative and employee-centric environment.”

Peapod Digital Labs was selected as a top employer based on Built In’s internal algorithm, which measures company data regarding compensation and benefits. Built In also examines companies’ work cultures, including DEI programming and “people-first” initiatives.

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In Founder and CEO. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

About Peapod Digital Labs

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, which includes Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards honor companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

