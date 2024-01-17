Advancements in Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis: NGS Platforms and Genomic Analysis to Ensure Transformational Growth of Precision Medicine

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advancements in Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sequencing technologies have evolved over the years to harness the value of the human genome and dive deep into DNA and RNA sequences which offer immense knowledge of human biology. From Sanger sequencing to next-generation sequencing, technologies and chemistries have improved/advanced to reduce costs and ensure faster timelines. NGS has integrated itself into basic life science research to understand disease biology for drug development and diagnostics.

Developments in NGS chemistries such as single-molecule real-time sequencing, sequencing by synthesis, nanopore sequencing, ion and semiconductor technology, in addition to miniaturization of sequencing instrumentation and automation of NGS, boost the adoption of NGS across biological labs.

Whole genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, whole exome sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, and single-cell RNA sequencing have all found specific applications across omics where they accurately indicate and identify structural variants, SNPs, genetic variations, pathogen detection, patient stratification, drug discovery, and so on.

The NGS market is now witnessing a rise in emerging players that offer improved chemistries and instrumentation to deliver low-cost whole genome sequencing, increasing adoption across geographies and driving precision medicine. Technological advancement of AI-/ML-powered platforms for analyzing sequencing data is helping analyze and interpret large volumes of sequencing data within hours. NGS plays a key role in data-driven clinical medicine and will continue to improve the global healthcare system.

The analytics covers developments in NGS and genomic analysis platforms that will make whole genome sequencing more accessible and accelerate early clinical decisions for better health outcomes.

Key Growth Opportunities

Affordable Sequencing Services

Clinical Metagenomics for Low- and Middle-income Countries

Platform Security and Regulations

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints Analysis

Key Findings

Global Trends In Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis

Technology Innovations and R&D Scenario in Next-generation Sequencing and Genomic Analysis

The Evolution of Sequencing Methods

Key Focus Areas Leading to Improvements in Advanced Sequencing Technologies

The Growing Significance of NGS and its Capabilities

Technology Intervention Improving C

Evolution of NGS from Pyrosequencing to Advanced NGS

NGS Sequencing Chemistries and Their Adoption

Types of NGS Chemistries

Leading Industry Stakeholder Landscape and the NGS Platforms

Ongoing Sequencing Technology Developments of Market Leaders

Strategies that Improve Genomic Outcomes

Emerging Market Players Focus on Automation, AI integration and Improving Sequencing Chemistries

Approaches for Accurate and Fast Nucleic Acid Sequencing Using NGS

Trends in NGS Approaches and Genome Analysis

Advances in Robotics, Liquid handling and Library Preparation Advance NGS Automation Systems

Key Enablers Focusing on Automation for NGS

Role of AI in Driving Genomic Analysis

Key Players Focusing on AI, Bioinformatics Platforms For NGS Analysis

Industry Landscape of NGS Sequencing Providers and Integrated Services

Applications

Growing Adoption of NGS in Various Applications

NGS and Genomic Analysis Improving Mutational Analysis and Biomarker Discovery for Disease Diagnosis

Growing NGS Collaboration and Technology Platforms to Develop Rapid-NGS-based Diagnostic Tests

NGS And Genomic Analysis Improving Predictive Analysis for Precision Medicine

Key Players Focusing on NGS driven Precision Medicine

NGS And Genomic Analysis Improving

Growing NGS - Based Drug Discovery Companies

The Road Ahead for Next-generation Sequencing

R&D Collaborations

A Growing Network Acquisition to Improve NGS Capabilities

Global Public Funding and Consortium Efforts to Encourage Technology Knowledge and Collaboration

