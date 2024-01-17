US Video Game Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Recent Developments & Revenue Insights for Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Take-Two Interactive Software Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Video Game Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States video game market will reach US$ 196.61 billion by 2030. Video games make up one of the fastest-growing entertainment industries in the United States. The US is not just the leading gaming market in revenue; it is considered the birthplace of games today. Atari, an American company, released Pong in 1972, one of the earliest games to achieve commercial success. A steady growth in video gamers yearly further enhances the market outlook. The increase in the US populace, broadening demographics, accelerated accessibility, social interplay & connectivity, changing perceptions, and cultural reputation of video gaming brought about a sizeable upward push in game enthusiasts. These factors have contributed to the mainstream popularity of video games as enjoyment, leading to a developing number of players. This, in turn, is anticipated to gas the market demand over the forecast year.







The US gaming industry is undergoing a speedy increase and diversification. According to an ESA observation, over 227 million players inside the United States area played video games last year. Overall, 80% of the gamers are over 18 years old. Furthermore, 76% of American youngsters under 18 years are players. In addition, 74% of American households have at least one online game player. Also, 71% of parents agree that video games have been a far-wanted break for their youngsters throughout the pandemic. Also, 66% of parents agree that video games made the transition to distance learning extra reachable.



United States video game market will grow at a CAGR of 10.67% from 2024 to 2030



The video gaming market shared within the United States has followed new strategies to address customer growing demand and make their involvement more consumer-friendly. One such strategy via the video gaming industry is migrating from console gaming to cell (mobile) gaming, making video games handy throughout a broad spectrum of digital platforms. Companies within the United States video gaming enterprise constantly enhance their platforms to provide top-notch amusing for customers. Gaming apps now provide free trial video games to attract new purchasers.



Over the last decade, the size of video game market in the USA has experienced tremendous modifications, with video game players undertaking numerous games throughout different gaming apps. The creation of the metaverse is poised to transform the gaming industry via developing a shared virtual space wherein customers have interaction via virtual avatars. While broader adoption of the metaverse is predicted, video gaming currently leads in exploring this exciting new frontier.



Cloud gaming is gaining recognition in the US, permitting the play of sophisticated video games on portable gadgets like smartphones getting rid of the need for hardware enhancements. The achievement of cloud gaming is carefully linked to the deployment of 5G speed and limitless plans, attracting gamers who decide upon mobile play. The improvement and funding in 5G infrastructure are critical for its enlargement.



Moreover, mobile video games outperform their PC opposite numbers, driven through the supply of free to play options. The United States video gaming market has shifted extensively because of the significant use of video enabled smartphones, a developing wide variety of female gamers, and multiplied access to cloud-based services. While trends like digital content and subscription primarily based trends are gaining traction, there stays a substantial market for physical video games and hardware upgrades.



The upward thrust of technologies like virtual reality (VR) offers interesting opportunities for the gaming industry. To stay efficaciously serve their audiences, gaming businesses need to stay abreast of cutting-edge trends, leveraging them to innovate content, shipping techniques, and advertising approaches. This involves as the ability of latest technologies and being attuned to various customers need and choices. As a result, the USA video game market reached US$ 96.67 billion in 2023.



Mobile video games are anticipated to dominate the United States Video Game market

The United States Video Game Market is segmented into categories: Cloud Gaming, Download Games, Games Live Streaming, Gaming Networks, Gaming Advertising, Mobile Games, and Online Games. The mobile gaming market proportion in the United States has been increasing and is expected to maintain its upward fashion into 2024. With the steady technological improvements and converting customer choices, the mobile gaming landscape is evolving at a remarkable pace.



Developers at the moment are exploring new dimensions of gameplay with the advent of AR glasses and advanced AR technology on smartphones. The United States video gaming marketplace is growing, and smartphones play a vital role. Social media systems like Instagram and Facebook have joined the trend by developing unique mobile video games to stand out and leverage attractive games to enhance their advertising and marketing strategies. Ericsson additionally reviews that the 5G generation has enabled quicker speeds (20 instances faster than 4G) and reduced latency (from 20 ms to five ms), main to a boom in notable AAA mobile games in the market.

Years age group will grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

By age group, the United States video game market is divided into 18-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-54 years, and 55-64 years. The youth generation of gamers (aged 18 to 24) are heavily engaged in online game environments, spending more time in them than with different forms of media such as social media, music, and TV. Compared to slightly older game enthusiasts (25 to 34 years), younger gamers anticipate spending more time in virtual worlds, playing augmented and digital reality games, and watching e-sports. They experience more ease in digital environments, with over half preferring to socialize with friends in a game rather than in character. This has contributed to the increase in the United States video gaming market.



Male gamers occupy the majority of the market share in the United States video game industry



By Gender, the United States Video Game Market is classified into Female and Male. The United States video game market is predominantly ruled by male users, who preserve more than half of the market proportion. This demographic trend underscores male players' extensive influence and engagement in gaming. The industry caters to various gaming options, but the prevalence of male players suggests a target focus on this demographic. Understanding and responding to male gamers' choices, interests, and behaviors remain essential for video game market stakeholders, shaping the industry's content, advertising strategies, and standard market dynamics.



Medium Income level will spend more revenue in the United States video game industry



By income, the United States Video Game Market is split into High Income, Medium Income, and Low Income. In the US Video Game Industry, consumers with a medium income level have emerged as contributors, allocating a massive portion of their income to gaming-related expenditures. This demographic's propensity to spend on video games, consoles, subscriptions, and in-game purchases underscores the industry's attraction across various income brackets. The medium-income segment actively engages in gaming, forming an extensive market share and influencing the industry's economic panorama. Understanding and catering to this income group's alternatives and buying patterns are pivotal for stakeholders searching to optimize sales and beautify market penetration inside the dynamic video game sector in the United States.



Key Players



Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Nintendo Co. Ltd, Take-Two Interactive Software, Sony, Apple, and Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. are prominent players in the United States Video Game Industry.



