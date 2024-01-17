IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2024: Notable Trends Include Miniaturization of Sensors, Development of Comprehensive IoT Sensor Ecosystems and Growing Use in Healthcare and Wearable Applications

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IOT Sensors Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT sensors market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $27.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%.

The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several key factors, including the widespread adoption of 5G connectivity, the integration of edge computing, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, a heightened focus on security and privacy, and the implementation of energy harvesting methods.

Notable trends expected to shape this period include miniaturization of sensors, the integration of multiple sensors for enhanced capabilities, the development of comprehensive IoT sensor ecosystems, increased use of sensors for environmental and sustainability monitoring, and the growing prominence of sensors in healthcare and wearable applications.



The integration of IoT in the automotive industry has ushered in new opportunities for both manufacturers and consumers globally. IoT has emerged as a prominent platform for multifaceted applications in the automotive sector, presenting enhanced communication, control, and efficient data delivery across transportation networks. Major industry players such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc. are investing increasingly in the development of smart cars, offering advanced features that promise healthier, more convenient, and enjoyable driving experiences. According to NASDAQ projections, driverless vehicles are anticipated to dominate the industry by 2030, underscoring the significance of IoT in the automotive and transport sectors in driving the growth of the IoT sensors market.



There are several types of IoT sensors, including temperature sensors, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, flow sensors, accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, inertial sensors, image sensors, and others. For instance, temperature sensors are used to monitor and automatically log the temperature of a ship. IoT sensors are employed across a wide range of areas, such as building automation, industrial applications, automotive applications, healthcare applications, retail and logistics applications, security applications, agriculture applications, and various other fields. These sensors are notably utilized in healthcare, automotive and transportation, manufacturing and industrial processes, and other applications.



The amplified use of IoT devices is foreseen to significantly contribute to the expansion of the IoT sensors market. IoT devices, encompassing non-standard computing hardware like sensors, actuators, and machines, form wireless connections to networks, allowing data transmission over the internet or other networks.

Integral to IoT devices, IoT sensors play a critical role in capturing data by detecting environmental changes. For instance, according to IoT Analytics GmbH, global IoT connections saw an 18% surge in 2022, amounting to a total of 14.3 billion active IoT devices. Hence, the escalating use of IoT devices will be a driving force behind the growth of the IoT sensors market.



Data security concerns pose a significant impediment to the growth of the IoT sensors market. As technology advances, the frequency of data intrusions has increased. Newly established IoT systems often lack proper safety requirements, hindering market growth. Enterprise data protection is crucial in the development of analytical solutions for numerous vertical applications. For example, researchers from Ruhr University Bochum identified a security issue in WhatsApp that could allow hackers to eavesdrop on private group chats. Forbes reported that in 2021, 97% of firms faced a cybersecurity breach within their supply chain, with 93% experiencing a direct cybersecurity breach. This emphasizes the importance of addressing data security concerns, anticipated to curtail the expansion of the IoT sensors market.



Artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a pivotal trend in the IoT sensors market. AI plays a fundamental role in processing the vast amounts of data collected today, maximizing its value for companies. AI is pivotal in enhancing IoT data analysis across various domains, including time series accuracy, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, and geospatial and real-time location logistics.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Scope

Markets Covered: By Product Type: Temperature sensors; Pressure sensors; Humidity sensors; Flow sensors; Accelerometers; Magnetometers; Gyroscopes; Inertial sensors; Image sensors; Other Product Types By Application: Building Automation; Industrial Application; Automotive Application; Healthcare Application; Retailing & Logistics Application; Security Application; Agriculture Application; Other Applications By End-user Industry: Healthcare; Automotive and Transportation; Manufacturing / Industrial; Other End-Users

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Profiled:

Texas Instruments

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Honeywell

Sensata Technologies

Broadcom

Bosch Sensortec

Analog Devices

Siemens

General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Monnit

Murata Manufacturing

Sensirion

Silicon Laboratories

Asea Brown Boveri Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Qualcomm Technologies

International Business Machines

Canon Medical Systems

Skyworks Solution Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Moxa Inc

SmartThings

Libelium

Infineon Technologies

Parametric Technology Corporation

Intel

Omron

Cisco

Oracle

MongoDB

GE Digital

ARM IoT Security Company

Vention

Altoros

Oxagile

Innowise Group

Style Lab IoT Software Company

HQ Software Industrial IoT Company

ScienceSoft

DICEUS

Huawei

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9y27w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.