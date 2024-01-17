United States Home Décor Market Report 2024-2030: Analysis of Emerging Trends in the $180B+ Projected Industry

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Home Decor Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This United States Home Décor Market report delves into the market's forecasted expansion from 2024 to 2030. With a focus on the key trends, growth, share, and outlook, the report encapsulates the industry's response to the impact of inflation and identifies opportunities within the market.

Key Market Insights

The US Home Décor Market, indicative of individuality and style, is forecasted to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 180.39 billion by 2030. A diverse range of product offerings and creativity in design has allowed the market to thrive and adapt to the dynamic needs of consumers. From luxurious furniture to innovative floor coverings and sustainable home textiles, the industry is experiencing a transformative growth trajectory, bolstered by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.12% during the 2024-2030 period.

Driving Forces Behind Market Evolution

Economic Prosperity: Americans' growing disposable incomes, particularly among younger demographics, drive demand for high-end and designer pieces within the home decor arena. This shift is reinforced by the burgeoning homeownership rates, inspiring new owners to invest in home decor enhancements.

Americans' growing disposable incomes, particularly among younger demographics, drive demand for high-end and designer pieces within the home decor arena. This shift is reinforced by the burgeoning homeownership rates, inspiring new owners to invest in home decor enhancements. Sustainability and Well-being: A rising consumer preference for sustainable products, as well as the integration of nature into interiors through biophilic design, reflects the market’s movement towards wellness and ecological consciousness.

A rising consumer preference for sustainable products, as well as the integration of nature into interiors through biophilic design, reflects the market’s movement towards wellness and ecological consciousness. Technological Advancements: The smart integration of technology into home decor items has changed the landscape of interior design, making personalization and convenience key factors for consumers.

The smart integration of technology into home decor items has changed the landscape of interior design, making personalization and convenience key factors for consumers. Multiple Distribution Channels: With specialty stores leading the market through their niche, curated offerings, and the growing presence of e-commerce platforms, accessibility and variety in home décor shopping have never been greater.

Market Segmentation Outlook

Flooring Resurgence: The emphasis on floor coverings as a fundamental design element has spurred innovation within the market, catering to a range of preferences in aesthetic and functionality. Segment Dominance by Specialty Stores: Specialty stores maintain a strong market presence, offering a wide array of exclusive and premium products that appeal to discerning customers. Affluent Households Lead Market Spending: Households with higher incomes continue to dominate the home décor market, prioritizing quality, style, and the long-term value of their investments.

Major Market Players

The report features a comprehensive analysis of prominent companies shaping the home décor landscape in the United States, including Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and Herman Miller Inc., among others. Each company is assessed based on its market overview, recent developments, and revenue contributions to the sector. With this intricately detailed and insightful examination, the report on the United States Home Décor Market offers a panoramic view of the industry's current state and future prospects, highlighting impactful trends and market opportunities poised to redefine living spaces across the nation. For further information and insights on the United States Home Décor Market, please visit our detailed report section.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $135.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $180.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States

Companies Mentioned

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Kimball International, Inc.

HNI Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epvquqécor-market-size?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment