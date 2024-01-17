QuisLex Experts to Share Insights at Upcoming Events

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its schedule of first quarter events. As part of its ongoing commitment to legal advancements and to supporting premier education and networking opportunities for clients and partners, the company is investing in several prominent organizations and forums.



Events in which QuisLex will participate in the coming months include:

Consero Life Sciences General Counsel Forum – January 22-24, Westlake Village, California

QuisLex is a sponsor, and Kevin Podd, QuisLex Client Services Advisor, will moderate the panel “Counseling Compliance: The Art of Navigating Regulatory Challenges.”



Legalweek New York 2024 – January 29-February 1, New York City

QuisLex representatives will host client meetings in a private suite.



NAMWOLF 2024 Driving Diversity & Leadership Conference (DDLC) – March 2-5, New Orleans

QuisLex is sponsoring the event as an MBE/WBE Business Partner.



SIFMA C&L Annual Seminar – March 17-20, Orlando

In addition to its sponsorship, Joseph Polizzotto, VP, from QuisLex will be moderator of the session “Managing In-House Legal Operations & Compliance Departments.”



For more information about QuisLex participation in these or other events, visit www.quislex.com.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

