Verizon unleashes the future: Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 with cutting-edge AI and incredible offers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking news: Samsung just unveiled the new Galaxy S24 series, featuring incredible new AI features3, including Live Translate4 Circle to Search5 with Google, Note Assist and so much more. Starting today, you can preorder the Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra at Verizon, or pick up the new Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G .



The Galaxy S24 series will be widely available to both Verizon consumer and business customers starting January 31. Here’s the full Galaxy lineup:

Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow starting at $36.11 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail).

will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow starting at $36.11 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail). Galaxy S24+ will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail). Galaxy S24 will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail).

will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail). Galaxy A15 5G will be available in Blue Black for $5.55 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $199.99 retail).

will be available in Blue Black for $5.55 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $199.99 retail). Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G will be available in Graphite for $7.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $269.99 retail).



Awesome offers: Whether you are looking to switch to Verizon or want to move up to the latest and greatest phone, we’ve got you covered with some amazing offers.

Epic trade-in. New and existing customers on select Verizon Unlimited plans can trade in any model Samsung phone – in any condition – and get a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ on us, or $1,000 off a Galaxy S24 Ultra 1 . Plus get a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab on us 2 .

New and existing customers on select Verizon Unlimited plans can trade in any model Samsung phone – in any condition – and get a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24+ on us, or $1,000 off a Galaxy S24 Ultra . Plus get a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab on us . Huge memory bump. For a limited time, get 256GB for the price of 128GB, or 512GB for the price of 256GB when you pre-order your Galaxy S24 series phone 6 .

For a limited time, get 256GB for the price of 128GB, or 512GB for the price of 256GB when you pre-order your Galaxy S24 series phone . Accessorize your Galaxy S24. For a limited time, and while supplies last, get 15% off Galaxy S24 series cases and screen protectors and 25% off select Samsung Galaxy chargers.



Discover the full Verizon experience: Switch to Verizon myPlan today and supercharge your new Samsung Galaxy S24. Choose from three awesome network options to fit your life and work, plus get exclusive savings on the entertainment, shopping and experiences that matter to you, including Disney+, Netflix, Max, Walmart and many others.



If you want a new Samsung Galaxy S24 and aren’t a Verizon customer, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network for 30 days for free, without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app (iOS or Android) on your unlocked phone and start your Free Trial today.



Order your Galaxy S24 Ultra , Galaxy S24+ , Galaxy S24 , Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G at verizon.com or your local Verizon store today. Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business online for business-specific pricing and promos.

1Up to $1,419.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate or select 5G Unlimited plan req'd. Less up to $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Excludes phones with activation lock turned on, unidentifiable device model or on Lost/Stolen list. Up to $120 instant credit applied for memory upgrade within the same model.



2Phone: Up to $1,419.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate or select 5G Unlimited plan req’d first. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Excludes phones with activation lock turned on, unidentifiable device model or on Lost/Stolen list. Watch/Tablet: Up to $549.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd per watch/tablet. Less up to $549.99 promo credit per device applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's per device are no longer met.

3Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features.

4Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

5Sequences shortened and simulated. Results for illustrative purposes only. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

6Up to $1,419.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d. Up to $120 instant credit applied for memory upgrade within the same model.

