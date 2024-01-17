Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 75.92 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peptide therapeutics market size was USD 42.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing funding and investments in development of novel drugs and technological advancements in peptide therapeutics are key factors driving market revenue growth. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that play a critical role in various biological processes, which prevent and treat a wide range of diseases and conditions.

Increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated there were 10 million deaths and approximately one in six attributable to cancer in 2020, making it the leading cause of death globally. American Cancer Society estimated there are 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in 2022. The most common cancer were breast, lung, liver, and prostate. Men have a higher cancer mortality rate than women. Peptide-based therapies offer a novel and promising approach to cancer treatment due to their ability to target specific cancer cells with minimal impact on healthy tissues.

Moreover, rising product launches and collaborations between leading companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 19 January 2023, Sumitovant announced collaboration with Neochromosome and identified over 80 peptide drug candidates for manufacturing, using the company's DrugOME computational platform. The identified protein candidates enable Neochromosome to pursue actionable opportunities for its genome-scale engineering technology and neoYeast protein discovery platform. This partnership shows benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and natural language processing platform DrugOME to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization process.

However, high cost of drugs is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. There are persistent challenges in ensuring access to affordable essential medicines in low/middle-income countries. Compared to traditional small molecule drugs, peptides often have longer development timelines due to their larger size and more complex structure. Peptide has some limitations, such as poor stability and short half-life in the body, which can affect the body in long term.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global peptide therapeutics market is segmented into generic and innovative peptide. The innovative peptide segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global peptide therapeutics market in 2022. This is because innovative peptides offer certain advantages such as higher purity, greater consistency, and more extensive clinical data. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in the development of innovative peptide therapeutics. This is due to the numerous advantages of peptide therapeutics over traditional small-molecule drugs such as their high specificity, reduced immunogenicity, and ability to target specific intracellular target.

In addition, innovative peptides have emerged as a promising treatment option for chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorder. Peptide semaglutide is an agonist of the GLP-1 receptor, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels. While, peptide pegfilgrastim is used to reduce the risk of neutropenia, a serious side effect of chemotherapy.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global peptide therapeutics market is segmented into immunological, metabolic disorder, respiratory disorder, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), cancer, neurological, Gastrointestinal (GI), renal disorders, and others. The cancer segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period. This is because targeting peptides are largely used in cancer therapeutics to target various receptors present on cancer cells.

In 2022, American Cancer Society (ACS) reported around 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in the U.S. According to World Health Organization (WHO) there were 2.26 million cases of breast cancer, 2.21 million cases of lung cancer, and 1.41 million cases of prostate cancer globally in the same year.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global peptide therapeutics market in 2022 due to rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases. According to American Cancer Society there were 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths are estimated to occur in the U.S. in 2022. This includes approximately 350 deaths per day from lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death. approximately 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer, and 80% of invasive breast cancers are diagnosed among women.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest market growth rate in the global peptide therapeutics market over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cancer and metabolic disorders. According to WHO, in South-East Asia Region, an estimated 2.3 million people developed cancer in 2020, and 1.4 million died of the disease and there are 422 million Individuals have diabetes, and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes every year. In the South-East Asia Region, over 96 million people are estimated to have diabetes, and another 96 million to be pre-diabetic, causing at least 600 000 deaths annually.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 42.70 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.0% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 75.92 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, route of administration, type of manufacturers, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc., GSK plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and Baush Health companies Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global peptide therapeutics market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective peptide therapeutics solutions. Some major players included in the global peptide therapeutics market report are:

AstraZeneca

Amgen Inc.

GSK plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Baush Health companies Inc.

Strategic Development

On 22 June 2023, IRBM collaborated with Merck & Co. Inc. to continue their development in the peptide therapeutics area. The utilization of novel technologies, such as phage display peptide libraries and half-life extension strategies, has accelerated the development of peptide candidates with enhanced therapeutic potential. This collaboration has taken advantage of these novel technologies to develop peptide candidates that progress into the clinic.

On 31 May 2022, Sapience Therapeutics announced the development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult-to-treat cancers.ST101, a first-in-class antagonist evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of an ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical study in patients with advanced unresectable and metastatic solid tumors. This is an advanced treatment for metastatic hormone-receptor positive breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global peptide therapeutics market on the basis of type, application, route of administrations, type of manufacturers, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Innovative Generic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Metabolic Disorder Respiratory Disorders Cancer Cardiovascular Immunological Neurological Disorders Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders Renal Disorders Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Parenteral Route Pulmonary Oral Route Mucosal Others

Type of manufacturers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) In-house Outsourced

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospital Pharmacies Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



