Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Creates New Standards of Durability and Visual Clarity with Corning® Gorilla® Armor

Corning, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra devices will feature Corning’s new Corning® Gorilla® Armor cover material. Gorilla Armor offers an unparalleled combination of durability and visual clarity, delivering a richer display in sunlight and greater protection against damage caused by daily wear.

“Corning’s Gorilla® Glass, together with the Galaxy S series, have driven innovation and made significant progress towards achieving greater durability,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This partnership has made it possible for people to use our products with confidence and peace of mind.”



Corning® Gorilla® Armor is a different kind of smartphone cover material. Compared to a typical glass surface, Corning Gorilla Armor reduces reflection by up to 75%, which enhances display readability and minimizes screen reflections in almost any environment.1

Corning’s new cover material optimizes durability on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Armor demonstrated superior durability when compared against competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.2 To measure its exceptional scratch resistance, Corning created a new lab test – the “Scratch Bot” – to replicate micro scratches caused by day-to-day wear. On this rigorous test, Gorilla Armor showed no visible scratches and demonstrated over four times more scratch resistance than competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses.

Gorilla Armor contains an average of 25% pre-consumer recycled content, as validated by UL Solutions in accordance with UL2809-2 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for Recycled Content.3

“Gorilla Armor brings Corning’s research and engineering prowess together with Samsung’s consumer-centric design and focus on user experience,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Corning® Gorilla® Glass. “This latest innovation simultaneously addresses both the need for durability and the increasing need for better optics – bringing the mobile phone experience of the future into the present.”

The launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra phones with Gorilla Armor follows a celebratory year for Corning and Samsung. Last year marked 50 years of industry-leading partnership for the companies. Corning and Samsung first partnered in 1973 to make televisions more accessible to consumers in Korea.

This same spirit of collaboration has been carried through half a century. Corning® Gorilla® Glass has been featured on countless Samsung devices, from some of the earliest Galaxy smartphones to the most recent, including the Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5, which all use Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2. The launch of Galaxy S24 Ultra devices with Gorilla Armor continues this longstanding relationship dedicated to creating world-class innovations vital to the mobile consumer electronics industry.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release and related comments by management that are not historical facts or information and contain words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “see,” “would,” “target,” “estimate,” “forecast” or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include estimates and assumptions related to economic, competitive and legislative developments. Such statements relate to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the company’s future operating performance, the company’s share of new and existing markets, the company's revenue and earnings growth rates, the company’s ability to innovate and commercialize new products, the company's expected capital expenditure and the company’s implementation of cost-reduction initiatives and measures to improve pricing, including the optimization of the company’s manufacturing capacity.

Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, current estimates and forecasts, general economic conditions, its knowledge of its business and key performance indicators that impact the company, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

Some of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, or an escalation of sanctions, tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and China or other countries, and related impacts on our businesses' global supply chains and strategies; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions and market volatility, including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, interest rates, the value of securities and other financial assets, precious metals, oil, natural gas and other commodity prices and exchange rates (particularly between the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen, new Taiwan dollar, euro, Chinese yuan and South Korean won), the availability of government incentives, decreases or sudden increases of consumer demand, and the impact of such changes and volatility on our financial position and businesses; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact across our businesses on demand, personnel, operations, our global supply chains and stock price; possible disruption in commercial activities or our supply chain due to terrorist activity, cyber-attack, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, international trade disputes or major health concerns; loss of intellectual property due to theft, cyber-attack, or disruption to our information technology infrastructure; ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property and trade secrets; unanticipated disruption to Corning’s, our suppliers’ and manufacturers’ supply chain, equipment, facilities, IT systems or operations; product demand and industry capacity; competitive products and pricing; availability and costs of critical components, materials, equipment, natural resources and utilities; new product development and commercialization; order activity and demand from major customers; the amount and timing of our cash flows and earnings and other conditions, which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level or to repurchase shares at planned levels; the amount and timing of any future dividends; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions; the effect of regulatory and legal developments; ability to pace capital spending to anticipated levels of customer demand; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational changes, pricing actions and cost reduction measures; rate of technology change; adverse litigation; product and component performance issues; retention of key personnel; customer ability to maintain profitable operations and obtain financing to fund ongoing operations and manufacturing expansions and pay receivables when due; loss of significant customers; changes in tax laws, regulations and international tax standards; the impacts of audits by taxing authorities; the potential impact of legislation, government regulations, and other government action and investigations; and other risks detailed in Corning’s SEC filings.

For a complete listing of risks and other factors, please reference the risk factors and forward-looking statements described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Web Disclosure

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning Incorporated (“Corning”) wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested parties that it uses its website (https://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, or supplemental to information contained in this or other press releases. The list of websites and social media channels that the company uses may be updated on Corning’s media and website from time to time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to the company’s SEC filings, press releases, conference calls, and webcasts.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

1 Performance claims for Corning® Gorilla® Armor are based on Corning's internal lab testing. Actual performance may vary.

2 Performance claims for Corning® Gorilla® Armor are based on Corning's internal lab testing. Actual performance may vary.

3 Pre-consumer recycled content as defined by UL Solutions is material that has never reached the end user, having been diverted from the waste stream during a manufacturing process.