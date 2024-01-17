DirectRx Pharmacy Earns URAC Accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy

TROY, Mich., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx specialty pharmacy is proud to announce that it has once again earned URAC accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, DirectRx has demonstrated its commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.



DirectRx Pharmacy is an independent Specialty Pharmacy that holds dual accreditation from both URAC and ACHC and dispenses medications that target a specific population with chronic and sometimes life-threatening diseases. DirectRx delivers care through ongoing monitoring, education, intervention, and adherence management of its 10,000 active patients and is committed to creating happy and healthy patient outcomes.

“With this reaccreditation, we have continued to demonstrate our commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients,” said DirectRx Vice President of Clinical Services Amanda Berishaj. “Our team at DirectRx is committed to promoting positive patient outcomes so that patients may get better!”

URAC provides the foundation to help businesses improve their processes through benchmarking and goal setting against both accreditation and industry standards in care. URAC accreditation supports ongoing compliance with industry regulations and standards to ensure positive delivery of healthcare services.

"Now more than ever, specialty pharmacies are an essential part of the patient care team and patient experience. URAC congratulates DirectRx on their achievement of Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation. This achievement demonstrates excellence in pharmacy operations, product handling, patient education and patient management. When an organization achieves URAC accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to improving their quality of care, which is important to patients, providers and payers," said URAC's President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD.

DirectRx, an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company is owned and operated by certified doctors of pharmacy and has serviced patients and providers in all 50 states for over three decades. DirectRx’s continued investments in technology and people help to provide clients with accurate, timely orders. www.DirectRx.com

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

CONTACT: Marina Lekocaj, DirectRx, (248) 273-0489