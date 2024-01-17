Surgical Microscopes Market Size Worth USD 3.81 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical microscopes market size was USD 1.32 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in surgical microscopes are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated there were 10 million deaths and approximately one in six attributable to cancer in 2020, making it the leading cause of death globally. There are 71% individuals died worldwide due to chronic disease. Over 7 out of 10 deaths are caused by chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, and over 46% of individuals worldwide have at least one chronic disease.

The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Surgical microscopes are essential for surgery procedures because these provide the surgeon with a magnified view of surgical field, allowing to make precise incisions and avoid damaging surrounding tissue. Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) is becoming increasingly popular due to their many benefits such as shorter recovery times, less pain, and fewer complications.

Moreover, leading companies focusing on launching and developing these microscopes products is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 11 September 2023, ZEISS Medical Technology introduced PENTERO 800, an advanced visualization system that provides surgeons with unprecedented clarity and resolution, even in deep anatomical channels. PENTERO 800 features reinvented interactions that accelerate workflow efficiency, as well as integrated connectivity with leading digital solutions. This makes it possible to educate the next generation of surgeons and communicate effectively within and outside of the operating room. The goal of PENTERO 800 S is to help surgeons do their jobs better and improve the lives of their patients.

However, high cost of surgical microscopes is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Despite increasing chronic disease every year, the high cost of microscopy is limited in reimbursement policies. There are persistent challenges in ensuring access to affordable essential microscopic in low/middle-income countries.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global surgical microscopes market is segmented into on casters, wall mounted, table top, and ceiling mounted. The on casters segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of on caster surgical microscopes in various neurosurgical procedures such as brain tumor removal, aneurysm repair, and spinal surgery. In addition, rising demand for surgery and improved accuracy and precision are other factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Companies use highest quality materials and components in their microscopes, and these are built to for everyday use in the operating room. Moreover, technological advancements in on casters microscopes, such as improved maneuverability, enhanced stability, and integration with advanced imaging systems, is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global surgical microscopes market is segmented into ophthalmology, ENT surgery, neurosurgery, oncology, dentistry, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, and others. The ophthalmology segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global surgical microscopes market during the forecast period due to rising need for cataract surgery. According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), there are 10-15% of the patients diagnosed with keratoconus must undergo this procedure at some point. Corneal blindness is the third leading cause of blindness after glaucoma and cataract affecting 10 million Individuals globally.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2022 due to rising prevalence of chronic and ophthalmic disorders. In 2022, the Center for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) estimated there are six in ten adults in the U.S. living with a chronic disease. There are 12 million individuals aged 40 and above suffering from vision impairment, with about one million suffering from blindness. Astigmatism develops in one of every four Individuals, hyperopia affects over 14 million Individuals, and myopia develops in 34 million Individuals across the U.S.

Europe is expected to account for considerably large market share in the global surgical microscopes market over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cataract surgery. In 2021, according to Eurostat, cataract surgery was the most common surgical operation in the European Union (EU), was performed 4.32 million times across the EU countries. Minimally invasive surgical techniques, such as Microincision Cataract Surgery (MICS), are becoming increasingly popular in Europe. These procedures require high-resolution microscopes for visualization and precision. In addition, rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.32 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.81 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Synaptive Medical, TOPCON CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon, Inc., Danaher Corporation, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Leica Microsystems, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG , Avante Health Solutions, and Olympus Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global surgical microscopy market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective surgical microscopy solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global surgical microscopy market report are:

Synaptive Medical TOPCON CORPORATION Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Alcon, Inc. Danaher Corporation HAAG-STREIT GROUP Leica Microsystems ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG Avante Health Solutions Olympus Corporation



Strategic Development

On 13 April 2023, Bausch + Lomb and Heidelberg Engineering announced the introduction of SeeLuma a fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform, which provides ophthalmic surgeons with a new level of visualization compared to optical, hybrid, and retrofitted microscopes. SeeLuma is a high-definition digital microscope that uses a proprietary imaging system to provide surgeons with a clearer and more detailed view of the surgical field. The deal provides ophthalmic surgeons with a new level of visualization compared to optical, hybrid, and retrofitted microscopes.

On 16 March 2021, Leica Microsystems announced the acquisition of Aivia to access Aivia's AI-based image analysis and processing technologies. This will allow Leica to develop new and innovative microscopy solutions that can help scientists to extract more information from their samples and make better discoveries. Improved image analysis and processing, and new microscopy applications are the major benefits of this acquisition.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global surgical microscopes market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On Casters Wall Mounted Table Top Ceiling Mounted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Ophthalmology ENT Surgery Neurosurgery Oncology Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries Dentistry Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospital Research Institute Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



