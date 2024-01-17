Global Smart TV Market Projected to Reach $495.87 Billion by 2030 - Key Revenue Analysis & Projections Through 2024-2030 by Resolution Type, Screen Size, Type, Technology, OS, Application & Country

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart TV Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth analysis forecasts the market size, discerning the key trends and industry shifts that are influencing its trajectory.

Expansive Growth Predicted in Smart TV Market Amid Technological Advancements

The market study delineates a sustained growth period for smart TVs from 2024 to 2030, with a projected CAGR of 11.68%. The report emphasizes evolving consumer preferences towards smart, connected, and integrated home entertainment systems. As these preferences gravitate towards Internet-enabled TVs that offer extensive control and personalized content via web applications and streaming services, the market stands witness to a potential surge in demand and technology integration within this sector.



Detailed Insight on Market Segmentation and Leading Contributors

Structured within the report is a comprehensive segmentation of the market, analyzing various avenues such as resolution types, screen sizes, technology, operating systems, and applications. Special focus is given to high-definition smart TVs, as the report anticipates this segment to exhibit significant growth. Factors attributing to this include affordability, prevalent content compatibility, and widespread consumer preference for HD image quality.

  • Resolution Type - HD TV, FULL HD TV, 4K UHD TV, 8K TV, and Others
  • Screen Sizes - Below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches, Above 65 inches
  • Type - Flat, Curved
  • Technology - OLED, QLED, LED, Plasma, and Others
  • Operating System - Android, Tizen OS, WebOS, Roku, Firefox, CastOS, Fire TV, and Others
  • Application - Residential, Commercial
  • Country - North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World

Emerging Trends Steer the Dynamics of Smart TV Industry

Trends such as the increasing inclination towards large screen displays, advancements in 8K technology, and the penchant for AI-driven features are redefining the smart TV landscape. The anticipation around interactive capabilities and streaming services continue to fuel the market’s forward momentum. Moreover, the integration into contemporary smart homes and the growing influence of voice assistant technologies further bolster the evolution of smart TVs into essential household commodities.

Comprehensive Analysis of Key Market Players

The report encompasses the strategic profiles and market contributions of leading brands in the smart TV arena, giving an analytical edge to stakeholders interested in understanding competitive outlooks.

  1. Panasonic Corporation
  2. Sony Corporation
  3. Samsung
  4. Sharp Corporation
  5. VIZIO Inc.
  6. Koninklijke Philips
  7. Hitachi Ltd.
  8. Toshiba Visual Solutions
  9. Apple Inc.

Global and Regional Growth Patterns Highlighted

Smart TVs market analysis extends to the detailed geographical examination. Specifically, the growth patterns of major markets such as China and India are highlighted due to their rapidly increasing market penetration, augmented by rising disposable incomes and transformative user experience demands.

As the smart TV market exhibits exceptional dynamism and customer-driven advancements, this research publication serves as a fundamental strategic tool for industry participants, investors, and new entrants to navigate the evolving market landscape effectively. With a meticulous approach towards dissecting the multifaceted nature of the smart TV ecosystem, the report provides an insightful, future-anchored perspective on the industry's direction.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2023-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$228.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$495.87 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwkin4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Smart TV Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Amazon Prime
                            
                            
                                Connected TV
                            
                            
                                Curved TV
                            
                            
                                Flat Screen
                            
                            
                                Flat Screen TV
                            
                            
                                Hybrid TV
                            
                            
                                Plasma TV
                            
                            
                                Set Top Box
                            
                            
                                Smart Appliances
                            
                            
                                Smart TV
                            
                            
                                Streaming
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data