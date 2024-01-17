Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Industry Trends and Analysis, 2024-2030: Plant & Vegan-based Food Trends Benefit Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Fruits and Vegetables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market to Reach $34.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Frozen Fruits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Frozen Vegetables segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The World Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market has experienced notable growth, with a detailed analysis covering annual sales in US$ Thousand from 2014 through 2030. The data is categorized by geographic region, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The 16-year perspective, presented in select tables, illustrates the percentage breakdown of value sales for key markets. Additionally, insights into the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) segments, both offline and online, contribute to a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. This analysis provides stakeholders with valuable information for making informed decisions in the evolving frozen fruits and vegetables market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered



