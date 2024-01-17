2 Day Online FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Products Training Course: Pre-approved by RAPS as Eligible for Up to 12 Credits Towards RAC Recertification

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Product Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Regulatory Compliance is the level of activity that provides assurance to the sponsor and the regulatory agency that all phases of drug development are conducted in compliance to the good practice regulations as mandated by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act.

In this course, you will learn the practical applications for ensuring regulatory compliance as required by FDA regulations for biologics and drug development. You will also examine how a pharmaceutical or biotechnology company can use the graded approach when following the good manufacturing practice (GMP) regulations for manufacturing, testing and control of clinical supplies and commercial products.

This course will benefit professionals involved in working with pharmaceutical and Biotech products and management involved in drug development and FDA Regulatory Compliance:

QA/QC analytical chemists

QA/QC directors, managers

Investigators in QA/QC

Manufacturing/Production

Research and Development

Project management

Manufacturing personnel

CROs analysts

Technical liaison

Regulatory affairs personnel

CMC specialists

Senior quality managers

Quality professionals

Regulatory professionals

Compliance professionals

Quality auditors

Document control specialists

New hires, as well as Managers, Directors, and Vice Presidents of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance.

12.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 12 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Day 01

FDA and its Statutory and Regulatory Requirements

FDA's Structure and Purpose

The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act

The Code of Federal Regulations

Guidance, Policy Documents and Compliance Manuals

The Evolution of FDA Law

Brief Overview: The Products FDA Regulates and Their Pathways to Market

Drugs

Medical Devices

Food & Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Tobacco

Veterinary Products

Universal Requirements

Establishment Registration, Product Listing, User Fees, etc.

FDA Drug Development and Approval Process Considerations

Statutory and Regulatory Provisions

Citizen Petitions

Approvals and Clearances

The Drug IND, NDA, ANDA and Orphan Designation

Biologic's BLA

Medical Device 510(k) and PMA

Combination Products

Veterinary INAD, NADA, ANADA, MUMS

FDA Drug Approval Process

Case Study #1: Suitability Petitions

Case Study #2: Paragraph IV Certification

Post Approval Submissions

QbD product development and design

Key elements of IND, NDA/ANDA applications and FDA expectations

Electronic CTD format and content, most submitted through ESG (Electronic Submissions Gateway)

Post-approval changes to process, methods etc.

Regulatory Filings

Risk analysis

Statutory and Regulatory Compliance

The Concepts of "Adulteration" and "Misbranding"

Identifying Non-Compliance

Product Label and Labeling

The Internet

Approval and Clearance

Facility Inspections

Adverse Events

Recalls

Trade Complaints and Anonymous Tips

FDA's Compliance Options, Historical Case Examples & FDA's Website

Form 483s

Untitled Letters

Warning Letters

Import Alerts

Seizures

Recalls

Consent Decrees

Temporary and Permanent Injunctions

Civil and Criminal Prosecution

The Park Doctrine

Other Compliance Bodies

DOJ, FTC, EPA, the States, NAD

Management's Role and Responsibilities in Compliance

Communication, Implementation and Decision Making

Quality Policy and Resourcing

Personnel Training

Escalation of issues to upper management

Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)

Gap Analysis

Facility Audits and Inspections

Internal Company Audits

Training the Employees

Use of Third-Party Auditors

Auditor qualifications understanding

Learn Key critical audit areas

Internal auditing procedures and schedule

Supplier and Customer Audits

FDA Inspections

Foreign Inspections

The FDA Form 483

Strategies for Successfully Responding to a Form 483 including Inspection Observations and Violations

The Written Response

Communication with FDA

Disagreements with Form 483 Observations

When the Form 483 Becomes a Warning Letter

Day 02

Manufacturing and Quality Controls for Drug Products

Management's Role and Involvement

Complying with Good Manufacturing Practices "cGMPs"

Laboratory Quality Controls

Standard Operating Procedures

What Makes a Good SOP

How to Write an Adequate SOP

Strategies for Drafting

Recalls and Market Withdrawals

FDA Jurisdiction and Authority

Stock Rotations

Corrections

Market Withdrawals

Recalls

Recall Classifications

How to Conduct a Product Recall

Customer Communication

FDA Communication

Documentation

Strategies for Mitigating the Chances of a Recall

Pharmacovigilance

Definitions of Significant and Serious Adverse Events

Recording, Investigating and Reporting Complaints

FDA Communication

Strategies for Dealing with Complaints

Customs, Detentions and Import Alerts

The Process

Holds and Detentions

Seizure and Destruction

Remediating

The Import Alert

Rx Drug Promotion and Advertising

Risk Considerations

"Fair Balance"

Elements & Considerations

Brief Summary

Boxed Warning

Important Safety Information

False and Misleading Claims

Fair Balance

Superiority Claims

Testimonials

Market Research

Quality of Life Data

Other Considerations

Enforcement Action Examples

Emerging Compliance Trends

Counterfeit drug issues and growing concerns

Drug shortage crisis

Biosimilar approval pathways

Others

Other Compliance Issues

Questions & Answers and Closing Thoughts

Speakers:



Karl M. Nobert

Michael Best & Friedrich LLP



Karl focuses his practice in FDA Regulatory law, representing U.S. and international clients in the food and drug industries with regard to pharmaceuticals and OTC drugs, biologics, medical devices, food and beverages including dairy products, cosmetics, vitamins and dietary supplements, and veterinary products.



He has particular experience in the areas of prescription drugs and regenerative medicine, and has counseled numerous clients seeking FDA approval for Rx drugs and cellular-based products to treat both humans and animals.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41gkwm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.