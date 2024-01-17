ZAGG Announces New Screen and Case Protection for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protectors and cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones.



“Protecting your new Samsung smartphone with a reliable screen protector and a sturdy case is not just a choice; it’s a commitment to preserving its brilliant innovation,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “ZAGG is dedicated to increasing the longevity of such cutting-edge technology so you can stay connected to the things that are most important in life.”

The product lineup features the following:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Glass Elite ($49.99) – The Glass Elite tempered glass screen protector has you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 1 Its reinforced edges prevent cracks from starting and spreading. Glass Elite applies evenly and accurately and is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass. 2

($49.99) – The Glass Elite tempered glass screen protector has you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Its reinforced edges prevent cracks from starting and spreading. Glass Elite applies evenly and accurately and is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass. Fusion ($49.99) – Fusion screen protection is your silent partner in adventure, preserving your phone’s screen so nothing slows you down. Fusion’s flexible hybrid polymer feels just like glass and is engineered to be unbreakable. And it’s made with up to 100% recycled materials. 2 Fusion is tough impact and scratch protection with a smooth, transparent finish.

($49.99) – Fusion screen protection is your silent partner in adventure, preserving your phone’s screen so nothing slows you down. Fusion’s flexible hybrid polymer feels just like glass and is engineered to be unbreakable. And it’s made with up to 100% recycled materials. Fusion is tough impact and scratch protection with a smooth, transparent finish. Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare ($59.99) – New to the ZAGG InvisibleShield product lineup, Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare protects your screen from scratch and shatter damage, shields your content from prying eyes, and reduces irritating glare from direct light. The tough hybrid polymer material absorbs and disperses impact forces to protect your screen. It has a scratch-resistant surface, a glare-reducing matte finish, and a 2-way privacy filter that blocks prying eyes from seeing content on your screen from the side. Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare is also made with up to 100% recycled materials. 2

($59.99) – New to the ZAGG InvisibleShield product lineup, Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare protects your screen from scratch and shatter damage, shields your content from prying eyes, and reduces irritating glare from direct light. The tough hybrid polymer material absorbs and disperses impact forces to protect your screen. It has a scratch-resistant surface, a glare-reducing matte finish, and a 2-way privacy filter that blocks prying eyes from seeing content on your screen from the side. Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare is also made with up to 100% recycled materials. Fusion XTR3 ($59.99) – Made with Hexiom impact technology, Fusion XTR3 is our most technologically advanced hybrid screen protector. Fusion XTR3 is made with a flexible polymer that looks and feels like glass and provides shock-absorbing impact protection. Made with up to 100% recycled materials and engineered to be unbreakable, Fusion XTR3 has an enhanced Eyesafe® blue light filter, anti-reflective technology, and an anti-dust adhesive.2

ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion, Fusion Privacy Anti-Glare, and Fusion XTR3 screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones have been certified to meet the performance standards of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) and are compatible with Samsung’s on-screen fingerprint scanner.3 They also include a proprietary coating that minimizes the appearance of smudges and fingerprint oils and anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by guarding against degradation from microorganisms.4 Our universal drop-in tray and alignment tabs make installation easier than ever.

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have also received a Green Product Mark from TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, after a careful analysis of ZAGG’s commitment to sustainable product manufacturing and packaging. More specifically, TÜV Rheinland evaluated ZAGG InvisibleShield in five key areas before awarding the Green Product Mark, including: corporate social responsibility; toxic and hazardous materials control; carbon footprint calculation; recycled material verification; and product recycle and reuse.

ZAGG cases

The ZAGG case lineup for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is strengthened with graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth. Graphene is thin, flexible, and heat conductive, making it ideal for unbeatable case protection.5

Luxe ($29.99) – Protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters) with the Luxe case. 6 This lightweight, flexible case has a no-slip grip and is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled content. 7 By volume, the recycled material in one Luxe case is equal to approximately 2.2 plastic bottles. 8 Luxe is available in black, coral, sage, noble blue, lilac, and clear.

($29.99) – Protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters) with the Luxe case. This lightweight, flexible case has a no-slip grip and is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled content. By volume, the recycled material in one Luxe case is equal to approximately 2.2 plastic bottles. Luxe is available in black, coral, sage, noble blue, lilac, and clear. Crystal Palace ($39.99) – The gorgeous Crystal Palace case is a consistent favorite, combining scratch-resistant, anti-yellowing transparency with up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection. 6 It not only protects your phone from drops, but it also shows off the sleek lines of your new device. Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled content. 7 By volume, the recycled material in one Crystal Palace case is equal to approximately 1.6 plastic bottles. 8

($39.99) – The gorgeous Crystal Palace case is a consistent favorite, combining scratch-resistant, anti-yellowing transparency with up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection. It not only protects your phone from drops, but it also shows off the sleek lines of your new device. Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled content. By volume, the recycled material in one Crystal Palace case is equal to approximately 1.6 plastic bottles. Crystal Palace with Kickstand ($44.99) – Crystal Palace with Kickstand combines scratch-resistance, anti-yellowing transparency, and up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection. 6 Crystal Palace with Kickstand protects your phone, shows it off, and holds it up for convenient viewing. Crystal Palace with Kickstand is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled content, too. 7 By volume, the recycled material in one Crystal Palace with Kickstand case is equal to approximately 1.8 plastic bottles. 8

($44.99) – Crystal Palace with Kickstand combines scratch-resistance, anti-yellowing transparency, and up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection. Crystal Palace with Kickstand protects your phone, shows it off, and holds it up for convenient viewing. Crystal Palace with Kickstand is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled content, too. By volume, the recycled material in one Crystal Palace with Kickstand case is equal to approximately 1.8 plastic bottles. Santa Cruz ($39.99) – Santa Cruz protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters), and it looks great doing it. 6 This sleek, transparent case includes pops of color around the camera ring and case. Protective yet slim, this lightweight case design fits easily in your pocket. Santa Cruz is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled material 7 , equal to approximately 1.6 plastic bottles by volume. 8 Santa Cruz is available in black, aquamarine, and grape.

($39.99) – Santa Cruz protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters), and it looks great doing it. This sleek, transparent case includes pops of color around the camera ring and case. Protective yet slim, this lightweight case design fits easily in your pocket. Santa Cruz is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled material , equal to approximately 1.6 plastic bottles by volume. Santa Cruz is available in black, aquamarine, and grape. Santa Cruz with Kickstand ($44.99) – This case includes all features of the Santa Cruz case including up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection, but adds an integrated kickstand, for easy media viewing, that folds flush with the case when it’s not in use. 6 Santa Cruz with Kickstand is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled material 7 , equal to approximately 1.8 plastic bottles by volume. 8 Santa Cruz with Kickstand is available in black, vibrant blue, and grape.

($44.99) – This case includes all features of the Santa Cruz case including up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection, but adds an integrated kickstand, for easy media viewing, that folds flush with the case when it’s not in use. Santa Cruz with Kickstand is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled material , equal to approximately 1.8 plastic bottles by volume. Santa Cruz with Kickstand is available in black, vibrant blue, and grape. Milan ($39.99) – Milan is more than just a pretty case. It provides up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection and has a beautiful, semi-transparent surface enhanced with ombre wave effects, glitter, or an iridescent finish. 6 This slim, lightweight case fits comfortably in your pocket, but you won’t be able to resist showing it off. Milan is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled content. 7 By volume, the recycled material in one Milan case is equal to approximately 1.3 plastic bottles. 8 Milan is available in deep aurora, iridescent, and glitter pink.

($39.99) – Milan is more than just a pretty case. It provides up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection and has a beautiful, semi-transparent surface enhanced with ombre wave effects, glitter, or an iridescent finish. This slim, lightweight case fits comfortably in your pocket, but you won’t be able to resist showing it off. Milan is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled content. By volume, the recycled material in one Milan case is equal to approximately 1.3 plastic bottles. Milan is available in deep aurora, iridescent, and glitter pink. Denali ($49.99) – The Denali case is inspired by the tough and indomitable spirit of the mountains. This rugged, textured case has a dual layer design that provides up to 16 feet (5 meters) of drop protection. 6 Denali is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled content 7 , equal to approximately 2 plastic bottles by volume. 8 Denali is available in black, and deep evergreen.

($49.99) – The Denali case is inspired by the tough and indomitable spirit of the mountains. This rugged, textured case has a dual layer design that provides up to 16 feet (5 meters) of drop protection. Denali is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled content , equal to approximately 2 plastic bottles by volume. Denali is available in black, and deep evergreen. Denali with Kickstand ($54.99) – Like the Denali case, Denali with Kickstand has a dual layer design that provides up to 16 feet (5 meters) of drop protection. 6 Denali with Kickstand is made with up to 96% post-consumer recycled content 7 , equal to approximately 1.7 plastic bottles by volume 8 , and is available in black, and cobalt blue.

($54.99) – Like the Denali case, Denali with Kickstand has a dual layer design that provides up to 16 feet (5 meters) of drop protection. Denali with Kickstand is made with up to 96% post-consumer recycled content , equal to approximately 1.7 plastic bottles by volume , and is available in black, and cobalt blue. Everest ($59.99) – The Everest case has a triple layer design that provides up to 20 feet (6 meters) of drop protection, our highest level, so it’s protective, but not bulky. 6 Its textured edges provide a no-slip grip with a rugged feel, and it’s made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled content. 7 , equal to approximately 2.1 plastic bottles by volume. 8 Everest is available in black.

($59.99) – The Everest case has a triple layer design that provides up to 20 feet (6 meters) of drop protection, our highest level, so it’s protective, but not bulky. Its textured edges provide a no-slip grip with a rugged feel, and it’s made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled content. , equal to approximately 2.1 plastic bottles by volume. Everest is available in black. Everest with Kickstand ($64.99) – Like the Everest case, the Everest with Kickstand has a triple layer design that provides up to 20 feet (6 meters) of drop protection.6 Its textured edges provide a no-slip grip with a rugged feel. Everest with Kickstand contains up to 96% post-consumer recycled content7, equal to approximately 2.1 plastic bottles by volume8, and is available in black, and navy.

Each case in the Galaxy S24 series contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the case by guarding against degradation from microorganisms.4

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG cases for these Samsung Galaxy S24 series are available beginning today on ZAGG.com and in-store at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, and Target stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the products if they ever get worn or damaged for the life of the device.9 With more than 350 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

2Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

3“Designed for Samsung” is granted to third party manufacturers to design and produce Samsung Electronics Co. Limited compatible accessories. Samsung Electronics Co. Limited is not responsible for the design, manufacture, quality of this accessory, for its operation, or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Please contact the accessory manufacturer for any questions regarding the accessory. Fingerprint scanner performance may be impacted by additional glass or film as a screen protector.

4Contains an antimicrobial agent with properties built in to protect the screen protector or case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

5See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

6Mil Std 810G 516

7Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

8Internal calculation is an approximation using the percentage of PCR as compared to the overall volume of the case material as compared to a typical 500mL plastic water bottle (comprised of a plastic volume of 19.55 cm3).

9Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Samsung and Galaxy are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. TÜV Rheinland is a trademark of TÜV Rheinland Holding AG CORPORATION DEM REP Am Grauen Stein 51105 Köln FED REP GERMANY. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 350 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

