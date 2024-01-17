Synthetic Zeolites Market Size Worth USD 6.81 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic zeolites market size was USD 5.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in synthetic zeolites and technological advancements in Zeolites are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The rising demand for synthetic zeolites from the detergent industry is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Synthetic zeolites, particularly zeolite A, possess excellent ion-exchange properties, enabling these to effectively remove hardness-causing ions, such as calcium and magnesium, from water. This water softening capability is crucial for detergents, as it enhances their cleaning performance and prevents the formation of soap scum. Traditional phosphate builders, such as Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP), have been linked to eutrophication, a condition where excessive nutrients lead to excessive plant growth in water bodies, disrupting ecosystems and causing oxygen depletion. Synthetic zeolites offer a phosphate-free alternative to STPP, addressing environmental concerns and reducing the negative impact of detergents on aquatic ecosystems.

A key market trend is rapid technological advancements such as template-free synthesis and hierarchical zeolite structures. For instance, on 9 November 2021, Griffith University and Zeotech announced a joint research initiative focused on creating agricultural product applications tailored for carbon markets and nutrient management. The distinctive attributes of advanced materials, specifically synthetic zeolites, offer a promising avenue for the utilization of Zeotech products in carbon sequestration efforts. Zeotech utilizes its proprietary technology to cost-effectively manufacture synthetic zeolites, providing sustainable solutions for various environmental challenges. Both the companies aim to conduct extended pilot trials to assess solutions for enhanced fertilizer delivery and the control of agricultural pollutants.

However, availability of alternative materials, such as activated carbon and polymers, offer lower production costs compared to synthetic zeolites, which could restrain market revenue growth. This cost advantage makes these more attractive for price-sensitive applications, particularly in industries with high production volumes. Alternative materials are designed with specific properties tailored to specific application, such as activated carbon, is modified to enhance its adsorption capacity for certain pollutants, while polymers are engineered to possess desired mechanical or thermal properties. Some alternative materials, such as activated carbon, have been used for decades in various applications, giving these a well-established market presence. This makes it challenging for synthetic zeolites to displace these established materials, even if these offer superior performance in certain cases.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global synthetic zeolites segmented into zeolite A, Type X, type y, zsm -5, and US Y. The zeolite A segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global synthetic zeolites market in 2022. This is because zeolite A possesses a unique pore structure that makes it highly versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications, including detergents, water treatment, agriculture, and petrochemicals. Zeolite A is widely used in water softening and purification processes.

In addition, ion-exchange properties of zeolite A allow it to remove hardness-causing ions, such as calcium and magnesium, improving water quality and reducing the risk of scale formation in pipes and appliances. Zeolite A is used in agriculture to improve soil structure, water retention, and nutrient release. Moreover, zeolite A is also used to remove ammonia from animal waste, reducing odor and environmental impact. Furthermore, effectiveness in detergent applications, water treatment, agriculture, and petrochemicals, along with low cost and abundant supply are other factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global synthetic zeolites market is segmented into ion exchange, catalyst, and adsorbent.

The ion exchange segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global synthetic zeolites market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of ion exchange resins in various pharmaceutical and food processing applications. In pharmaceuticals, these are used to purify and separate drugs, while in food processing, these are used to decolorize and purify juices, syrups, and other food products. In addition, widespread use of synthetic zeolites in detergents, water treatment, environmental remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food processing is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. Their versatility, adaptability, and continuous improvement through research and development make these indispensable materials for a wide range of applications.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for largest market share in the global synthetic zeolites market in 2022 due to rising demand for synthetic zeolites in the petrochemicals industry and increasing shale gas production in North America. Shale gas processing extensively employs zeolite catalysts to remove impurities and produce clean natural gas, contributing to the market growth. North American companies are at the forefront of zeolite R&D, continuously innovating to create new and improved zeolite catalysts with enhanced properties. In addition, key strategic initiatives as well as partnerships between major market companies developing synthetic zeolites especially in the U.S. is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to register fastest market growth rate in the global synthetic zeolites market during the forecast period due to rapid growth of the chemical and refining industry. Europe is home to a robust and diversified chemical industry, with Germany being the largest producer of chemicals in the European Union (EU). In addition, the refining sector in Europe is witnessing rising demand for synthetic zeolites, particularly in Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) units. FCC is a crucial process in petroleum refining, and zeolites are essential catalysts for maximizing product yields and improving product quality.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.21 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 2.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 6.81 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Zeolyst International, National Aluminum Company Limited, PQ Corporation, Arkema, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, BASF, Honeywell, Clariant, Albemarle Corporation, and W. R. Grace Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global synthetic zeolites market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing a more effective synthetic zeolites market. Some major players included in the global synthetic zeolites market report are:

Zeolyst International

National Aluminum Company Limited

PQ Corporation

Arkema

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH

BASF

Honeywell

Clariant

Albemarle Corporation

W. R. Grace

Strategic Development

On 22 July 2022, BASF launched Altrium a new Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst designed for processing mild to heavy reside feedstocks. Altrium combines BASF's latest Advanced Innovative Matrix (AIM) technology with the proven Improved Zeolite-Y (IZY) technology. This technology enhances the performance of FCC catalysts by creating a unique mesopore structure that facilitates access for large, heavy reside molecules and enhances the catalyst's resistance to metal contaminants.

On 14 July 2021, Honeywell announced its partnership with DRDO and CSIR-IIP, two prominent Indian government organizations, to provide molecular sieve adsorbents (zeolites) that expedite the installation of Medical Oxygen Plants (MOPs) across the country. Honeywell also associates with exploring alternative adsorbents that could reduce costs, streamline logistics, and maintain plant output.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic zeolites market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Zeolite A Type X Type Y US Y ZSM-5 Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Iron Exchange Catalyst Adsorbent Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Detergents Petrochemicals Refining Air Separation Coatings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



