NetVRk Launches Token Swap to $NETVR, Expands Vision Toward VR, XR, AI-Powered Metaverse

GLENDALE, CA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetVRk, the immersive crypto-powered metaverse that empowers players to decide its future, today announced the launch of its token swap from $NTVRK to $NETVR as well as bridge between Polygon and Ethereum. The swap and rebrand signals the expansion of NetVRk metaverse to fully encompass the future of virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI).





The claim page for the swap (https://claim.netvrk.co) is open to token holders who can access their tokens until the claim expiry date in 2 years. The swap also enables the NetVRk community to use the new token in Mine Runner , NetVRk’s first play-and-earn game and Metaverse AI Alpha coming in Q1 2024.





“NetVRk’s core architecture is built to cater to our community, allowing unprecedented capability to create their own virtual world,” said Linus Chee, Co-founder and CEO. “This swap is the beginning of a new era for the NetVRk metaverse as we prepare for our Alpha release as the leading crypto-powered metaverse.”





The swap comes with an upgradeable smart contract designed to enhance flexibility, security, and future developments. The new token will be listed on KuCoin and MEXC. The token will continue to exist on Ethereum and Polygon to make use of Mine Runner features, and will allow for support of the Avalanche blockchain as result of the latest DAO proposal .





To learn more about the swap and future of NetVRk, please visit https://www.netvrk.co/ .

To claim the airdrop of the $NETVR token, please visit: https://claim.netvrk.co .





About NetVRk

NetVRk is a social virtual world built on the blockchain, that allows users to make and monetize their creations. NetVRk is where users finally play a decisive role in the future of the metaverse. Based in Southern California and led by Co-founders Linus Chee and Michael Katseli, NetVRk is poised to be the leading crypto-powered metaverse.





Disclaimer at the end always - All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.





# # #



